New ESPN Streaming Series “Bet” to Premiere Tonight

Starting tonight, ESPN is launching a new half-hour streaming program, Bet. The show will be hosted from the network’s new studio on the Las Vegas Strip. But that’s not all, ESPN will also premiered a new YouTube channel dedicated to Sports Betting that will feature content from the network’s various shows.

What’s Happening:

With a new studio on the Las Vegas Strip and the return of its sports betting television program Daily Wager , ESPN is expanding its sports betting footprint with Bet , a new half-hour program that will stream three nights per week on digital platforms.

Bet, co-hosted by Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum, will originate from ESPN’s just-opened studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

ESPN’s Bet:

The debut episode premiers on Monday, September 14th, streaming at 5:30 pm ET ahead of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Bet will stream at 7:30 pm.

ESPN Sports Betting on YouTube:

In addition to Bet , the ESPN Sports Betting YouTube channel will contain segments from Daily Wager , SportsCenter and more content.

and the YouTube channel continue to build upon a stable of ESPN sports betting-related content that dates back more than a decade, including:

What They’re Saying:

Mike Foss, Senior Director, Digital & Social Video, Social Content, ESPN: “Bet will allow us to connect with fans and drive the conversation in a way that leverages what we do best on social and digital platforms. We have seen tremendous success and growth in our slate of digital shows in 2020. Bet will showcase an amazing new studio in The LINQ and we are tremendously excited about delivering a new live and interactive show core to our audience expansion priority.”