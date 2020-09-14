Tokyo Disney Resort Operator Cuts Winter Bonuses for Cast Members

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land plans to cut winter bonuses by 70% for their roughly 4,000 full-time and part-time Cast Members, according to Nikkei.
- Tokyo Disney Resort has of course cancelled most of its events due to COVID-19 and both Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea were closed from late February until July, when they reopened with limited capacity.
- The resort employs roughly 4,000 full-time Cast Members and 20,000 part-time and contract Cast Members.
- Some contract workers are reportedly being urged to transfer or retire as another means to cut costs.
- Oriental Land has told hundreds of dancers and performers that they will have no work for them until the spring of 2021 at the earliest.
- Part-time workers will see their furlough payment cut from 80% of their original salaries to 60% at the end of October.
- Executive pay will also be cut. Oriental Land announced a cut of 30% for representatives and 20% for directors back in June, but will also make further reductions.
- The company reported a loss of 24.8 billion yen ($234 million) for the April to June quarter.