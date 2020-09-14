Varko Grey Escapes the New Republic in EA Games’ Short Film Teaser for “Star Wars: Squadrons”

by | Sep 14, 2020 10:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This fall Star Wars gamers will have the chance to explore the story of TIE fighter pilot and Squadron Leader Varko Grey in EA’s standalone story STAR WARS: Squadrons. Today, the company shared a short film set ahead of the game that focuses on Varko Grey.

What’s Happening:

  • EA Games is giving Star Wars fans an extended look at their upcoming game, STAR WARS: Squadrons with an all new CG short titled “Hunted.”
  • In this seven minute video, things are not looking good for Imperial troops as The New Republic fleet strikes the Imperial dockyard at Var-Shaa. Take a look:

  • Players can master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS: Squadrons, coming October 2, 2020. 
  • The game will be released on:
    • PlayStation4
    • Xbox One
    • PC on EA.com
    • Steam
    • Epic Games Store
    • Playable in Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support
  • STAR WARS: Squadrons is available for pre-order and for a limited time, players can Var-Shaa Hunter and Var-Shaa Survivor cosmetic items, inspired by the short film.

Game Synopsis:

  • The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over.
  • Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone STAR WARS: Squadrons story.

About the Short:

  • Made in collaboration by Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and ILM, "Hunted" is set before the events of STAR WARS: Squadrons, introducing you to one of the ace pilots who you'll be fighting alongside in the story to unfold.
 
 
