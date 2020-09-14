This fall Star Wars gamers will have the chance to explore the story of TIE fighter pilot and Squadron Leader Varko Grey in EA’s standalone story STAR WARS: Squadrons. Today, the company shared a short film set ahead of the game that focuses on Varko Grey.
What’s Happening:
- EA Games is giving Star Wars fans an extended look at their upcoming game, STAR WARS: Squadrons with an all new CG short titled “Hunted.”
- In this seven minute video, things are not looking good for Imperial troops as The New Republic fleet strikes the Imperial dockyard at Var-Shaa. Take a look:
- Players can master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS: Squadrons, coming October 2, 2020.
- The game will be released on:
- PlayStation4
- Xbox One
- PC on EA.com
- Steam
- Epic Games Store
- Playable in Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support
- STAR WARS: Squadrons is available for pre-order and for a limited time, players can Var-Shaa Hunter and Var-Shaa Survivor cosmetic items, inspired by the short film.
Game Synopsis:
- The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over.
- Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone STAR WARS: Squadrons story.
About the Short:
- Made in collaboration by Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and ILM, "Hunted" is set before the events of STAR WARS: Squadrons, introducing you to one of the ace pilots who you'll be fighting alongside in the story to unfold.