Varko Grey Escapes the New Republic in EA Games’ Short Film Teaser for “Star Wars: Squadrons”

This fall Star Wars gamers will have the chance to explore the story of TIE fighter pilot and Squadron Leader Varko Grey in EA’s standalone story STAR WARS: Squadrons. Today, the company shared a short film set ahead of the game that focuses on Varko Grey.

What’s Happening:

EA Games is giving Star Wars fans an extended look at their upcoming game, STAR WARS: Squadrons with an all new CG short titled “Hunted.”

Players can master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS: Squadrons , coming October 2, 2020.

The game will be released on: PlayStation4 Xbox One PC on EA.com Steam Epic Games Store Playable in Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support

STAR WARS: Squadrons is available for pre-order

Game Synopsis:

The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over.

Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone STAR WARS: Squadrons story.

About the Short: