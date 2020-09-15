City of Anaheim Asks California Governor To Let Disneyland Reopen Due to $100 Million City Budget Deficit

The City of Anaheim has asked California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow theme parks to reopen in the state after revealing that 6-months of theme park closures have amounted to a $100 million budget deficit for the city.
What’s Happening:
- The OC Register has shared that the City of Anaheim has asked California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow theme parks in the state to reopen under new health and safety guidelines.
- In their appeal, the city revealed that they have hit a budget deficit of $100 million after 6-months of theme park closures in the city, which includes the Disneyland Resort and Knott’s Berry Farm.
- Almost half of Anaheim’s general fund budget comes from businesses in and around the Disneyland Resort.
- At the end of August, Gavin Newsom unveiled a new four-tier blueprint for a safer economy reopening plan and Orange County was originally in the purple “Widespread” tier.
- Since then, Orange County has reduced its numbers and is now in the red “Substantial” tier, under which “Some non-essential businesses are closed.”
- Based on the original guidelines, it seemed that theme parks in a California county could reopen with indoor modifications once they enter the orange category, which could be about three weeks away if numbers continue to go down in Orange County.
- Downtown Disney reopened to Guests on July 9th and is the only part of the Disneyland Resort currently accessible to visitors.
- Knott’s Berry Farm has reopened areas of its park for a food and shopping “Taste of Knott’s” event that has been very popular, with a “Fall-O-Ween” version kicking off September 25th.
- Disney Parks President Josh D’Amaro has said that Disneyland is ready to reopen when Gavin Newsom allows it to.