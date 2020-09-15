Disney Springs Debuting New Halloween Treats September 16th

Some seasonal fun is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in the form of some festive new treats at different locations throughout the shopping and dining destination.

Attention Disney Foodies—spooktacular snacks and beverages will start to materialize at Amorette's Patisserie, The Ganachery, and AristoCrepes at #DisneySprings starting Sept. 16! 🎃 💀 🕷️ 🕸️ Keep an eye out for more details. pic.twitter.com/qcIhj1Bgz4 — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) September 15, 2020

What’s Happening:

Disney Springs has tweeted that some new treats and goodies will soon be arriving at Walt Disney World’s shopping and dining destination.

In a tweet from the official Disney Springs account, they say: Attention Disney Foodies—spooktacular snacks and beverages will start to materialize at Amorette's Patisserie, The Ganachery, and AristoCrepes at #DisneySprings starting Sept. 16!

