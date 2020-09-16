ABC Not Renewing Family Comedy “United We Fall” for a Second Season

After a very short run of just eight episodes, ABC has announced they are not renewing their summer family sitcom, United We Fall for a second season.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting United We Fall , that starred Will Sasso and Christina Vidal-Mitchell.

that starred Will Sasso and Christina Vidal-Mitchell. The family comedy premiered in July 2020 and ran for a total of eight episodes, with the finale airing on August 26th.

While the show wasn’t an instant hit, it performed reasonably well for a summer debut considering there was little buzz surrounding the series.

ABC originally announced the pickup June when a premiere date was revealed

In addition to Sasso and Vidal-Mitchell, United We Fall starred Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, and Ella Grace Helton.

