ABC Not Renewing Family Comedy “United We Fall” for a Second Season

After a very short run of just eight episodes, ABC has announced they are not renewing their summer family sitcom, United We Fall for a second season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that ABC has cancelled the short-lived series, United We Fall, that starred Will Sasso and Christina Vidal-Mitchell.
- The family comedy premiered in July 2020 and ran for a total of eight episodes, with the finale airing on August 26th.
- While the show wasn’t an instant hit, it performed reasonably well for a summer debut considering there was little buzz surrounding the series.
- ABC originally announced the pickup for the series in May of 2019, but the show seemed to hang in limbo until this past June when a premiere date was revealed.
- In addition to Sasso and Vidal-Mitchell, United We Fall starred Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, and Ella Grace Helton.
Synopsis:
- “United We Fall follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family never hesitate to let the couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo always have each other’s backs and stand united against everyone: other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.”