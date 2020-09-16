Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Merchandise Update 9/16/2020

by | Sep 16, 2020 7:09 PM Pacific Time

We were at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort earlier today and it’s safe to say “You’re Welcome!” for the amount of new merchandise we found that we’re sharing with you today. Let’s head over to the BouTiki to check it all out!

Right off the bat, we have some merchandise sporting the Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort branding, starting with some mugs and tiny glasses.

There’s also a glass themed to the (unfortunately, still closed at this time) Trader Sam’s location at the resort, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

Not in the mood for some Polynesian glassware? We found plenty of apparel as well. Now considered a “classic” character, as his film is nearly 18 years old, and taking place in Hawaii, Stitch can be found on several of the resort-branded shirts.

There are also two shirts featuring the word “Aloha” in a stylized fashion, also with the resort’s logo.

Fans of the traditional look of the Resort will be pleased with this T-shirt as well as this Hooded Sweatshirt, both featuring the tiki god, Maui.

Perhaps as a sign of what’s to come, we also spotted this foldable fan featuring Hei Hei from Moana.

But there was another reason guests came to BouTiki today, and that was to spot a friend who came over from the Pacific…

‘Olu, Duffy the Bear’s Turtle friend from Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii has made his way to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

‘Olu comes in all sorts of products, mostly plush. But he can also be seen on magnets and luggage tags and in other plush forms like bags and backpacks.

Outside at the Pineapple Lanai, the ‘Olu fun continues with an ‘Olu Mel cupcake and an ‘Olu Mel Soft Serve

Now as we say Aloha from this merchandise update, you can say Aloha to all this new fun at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort the next time you visit!

