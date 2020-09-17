ABC Cancels Previously Renewed Drama “Stumptown” Amid Series Production Delays

Well darn. ABC has cancelled Stumptown after renewing the drama for a second season. As with much of 2020, the pandemic, while not entirely to blame, played a role in the delay of production. But before fans lose all hope, ABC is reportedly planning to shop the series to other networks where it might find a new home.

What’s Happening:

In a rare and surprising turn of events, ABC has cancelled freshman drama series Stumptown season two renewal

Deadline shared the exclusive

This news comes on the heels of ABC’s straight to series order for Rebel , a series inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich that’s set to premiere in 2021.

a series inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich that’s set to premiere in 2021. Stumptown was confirmed for the fall primetime lineup

was Deadline cites “sources” that state the cancellation was due to timing and production delays on the new season meaning it wouldn’t be ready for a fall 2020 premiere when ABC needed it.

At the time ABC made the decision to cancel, the Los Angeles based series had not yet begun production, a delay impacted in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, writers needed more time to tighten and adjust scripts as the series was planning to go in a new creative direction following the exit of the season 1 showrunner.

Stumptown

The series was based on a graphic novel series following Dex Parios, a military veteran turned private investigator.

The series starred: