ABC Cancels Previously Renewed Drama “Stumptown” Amid Series Production Delays

by | Sep 17, 2020 12:13 PM Pacific Time

Well darn. ABC has cancelled Stumptown after renewing the drama for a second season. As with much of 2020, the pandemic, while not entirely to blame, played a role in the delay of production. But before fans lose all hope, ABC is reportedly planning to shop the series to other networks where it might find a new home.

What’s Happening:

  • In a rare and surprising turn of events, ABC has cancelled freshman drama series Stumptown after announcing its season two renewal this past spring.
  • Deadline shared the exclusive late yesterday afternoon, noting that ABC plans to shop the series around to other networks.
  • This news comes on the heels of ABC’s straight to series order for Rebel, a series inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich that’s set to premiere in 2021.
  • Stumptown was confirmed for the fall primetime lineup in June and was scheduled to maintain its Wednesday night timeslot.
  • Deadline cites “sources” that state the cancellation was due to timing and production delays on the new season meaning it wouldn’t be ready for a fall 2020 premiere when ABC needed it.
  • At the time ABC made the decision to cancel, the Los Angeles based series had not yet begun production, a delay impacted in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Additionally, writers needed more time to tighten and adjust scripts as the series was planning to go in a new creative direction following the exit of the season 1 showrunner.
  • Stumptown likely wouldn't have been fully ready until April 2021, nearing the end of the broadcast season.
  • The series was based on a graphic novel series following Dex Parios, a military veteran turned private investigator.

The series starred:

  • Cobie Smulders
  • Jake Johnson
  • Tantoo Cardinal
  • Cole Sibus
  • Adrian Martinez
  • Camryn Manheim
  • Michael Ealy
 
 
