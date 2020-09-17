ABC Cancels Previously Renewed Drama “Stumptown” Amid Series Production Delays

Well darn. ABC has cancelled Stumptown after renewing the drama for a second season. As with much of 2020, the pandemic, while not entirely to blame, played a role in the delay of production. But before fans lose all hope, ABC is reportedly planning to shop the series to other networks where it might find a new home.
What’s Happening:
- In a rare and surprising turn of events, ABC has cancelled freshman drama series Stumptown after announcing its season two renewal this past spring.
- Deadline shared the exclusive late yesterday afternoon, noting that ABC plans to shop the series around to other networks.
- This news comes on the heels of ABC’s straight to series order for Rebel, a series inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich that’s set to premiere in 2021.
- Stumptown was confirmed for the fall primetime lineup in June and was scheduled to maintain its Wednesday night timeslot.
- Deadline cites “sources” that state the cancellation was due to timing and production delays on the new season meaning it wouldn’t be ready for a fall 2020 premiere when ABC needed it.
- At the time ABC made the decision to cancel, the Los Angeles based series had not yet begun production, a delay impacted in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Additionally, writers needed more time to tighten and adjust scripts as the series was planning to go in a new creative direction following the exit of the season 1 showrunner.
- Stumptown likely wouldn't have been fully ready until April 2021, nearing the end of the broadcast season.
- The series was based on a graphic novel series following Dex Parios, a military veteran turned private investigator.
The series starred:
- Cobie Smulders
- Jake Johnson
- Tantoo Cardinal
- Cole Sibus
- Adrian Martinez
- Camryn Manheim
- Michael Ealy