British Hero Unit “The Union” Debuts this December in Marvel Comics’ “King in Black” Storyline

by | Sep 17, 2020 9:57 AM Pacific Time

This winter, Marvel Comics readers will encounter The Union, a group of British superheroes united through the top-secret Britannia Project.

What’s Happening:

  • The Union by writer Paul Grist (Judge Dredd, Jack Staff) and artist Andrea Di Vito (Annihilation) will make its grand debut this December as part of the King in Black storyline
  • When Knull and his symbiote dragons invade Earth, the Britannia Project, a top-secret program, will assemble a new team of British super heroes. The goal: to be an exemplar of what Britain can be…to show that we can overcome our differences, and work together to protect with a common purpose!
  • The Union is led by the beloved Britannia, the noble warrior-hero who has long stood as a beacon for all that is best and bright in these historic isles. But despite the Project’s best efforts, these heroes aren’t quite what they seem, and Britannia may have her work cut out for her!
  • In addition to Union Jack, readers everywhere will soon meet exciting new UK-based heroes such as:

The Choir 

  • A victim of scientific experiments who became a living weapon with sonic abilities: whether that’s subtle sounds to disorient people’s brains, or screams that could knock over buildings,
  • The most tragic member of the team, she finds it hard to trust others.

Kelpie

  • An ancient water demon who can turn her body to water and has control over water around her.
  • Though she seems light and breezy, she may be the most volatile member of the team.

Snakes

  • The muscle of the team…but also the most mysterious. He’s a man of few words–probably because he’s a telepath to boot! People are uncomfortable around him. Is he a man to be trusted?

Britannia

  • Britannia is one of Britain’s oldest heroes.
  • She symbolizes all that’s bright and good about Britain. If she can’t whip these heroes into a team, no one can!

  • The Union #1
  • Written by Paul Grist
  • Art by Andrea Di Vito
  • Cover by R.B. Silva
 
 
