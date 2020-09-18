Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Named Co-Anchors of “GMA3: What You Need to Know”

It’s been six months since the debut of ABC's GMA3: What You Need to Know and today, the network has confirmed the series is sticking around. ABC has announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will serve as co-anchors of the daily news program.

What’s Happening:

Today ABC News announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been named co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Starting Monday, September 21 at 1:00 pm ET, Robach and Holmes will bring viewers the latest news, information and human interest stories that GMA3 has been known for since March.

They will be joined by ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton with the latest breaking medical news informing GMA3 viewers about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and beyond.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs weekdays at 1:00 pm ET| 12:00 pm CT on ABC and 4:00 p.m and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live

Meet the Team:

In addition to her role on GMA3, Amy Robach 20/20 and reports for Good Morning America and across ABC News.

and reports for and across ABC News. Along with his GMA3 duties, T.J. Holmes is an ABC News Correspondent reporting for Good Morning America and covering a wide range of stories including the impact of COVID on professional sports, the death of Chadwick Boseman and an incredible Tell T.J. series which spotlights viewers who go above and beyond in their communities.

and covering a wide range of stories including the impact of COVID on professional sports, the death of Chadwick Boseman and an incredible series which spotlights viewers who go above and beyond in their communities. Dr. Jennifer Ashton is ABC News’ Chief Health and Medical Correspondent. Ashton is a board-certified OB-GYN with a Master’s degree in nutrition.

