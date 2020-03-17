ABC Announces Special Daytime Coverage “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” to Start March 18th

ABC News has announced new daytime coverage of COVID-19 will begin on Wednesday, March 18. ABC’s Amy Robach will serve as anchor of Pandemic: What You Need to Know which will cover a variety of topics and feature timely tips and information during this uncertain time.

What’s happening:

ABC News announced today plans to provide special daytime coverage of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 pm EDT/12:00 pm CDT on ABC.

Pandemic: What You Need to Know , anchored by Amy Robach will temporarily replace episodes of GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke .

Additional coverage will be presented at 4:00 pm EDT on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information: Helping families navigate homeschooling How to talk to their kids at home about the crisis Tips to help viewers take care of their mental health Conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs Good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other Debunking myths and misinformation spreading online



About this coverage:

“With so many new questions and growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, Pandemic: What You Need to Know, anchored by Amy Robach with the latest health and safety guidance from ABC News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, will address the widespread issues caused by the global pandemic and offer solutions from those adjusting to a new way of life.”

Production team:

Pandemic: What You Need to Know is produced by ABC News Live

Executive producer for ABC News Live special event coverage: Katie den Daas

Senior producer: Cat McKenzie

senior executive producer for ABC News Live: Justin Dial



More from ABC News:

In addition to Pandemic: What You Need to Know audiences can also follow special coverage of COVID-19 from ABC News, including two live special editions of 20/20.

Earlier this week ABC announced Nightline will shift to sole coverage of COVID-19

Finally, for those away from the television, audiences can stay up to date with the latest news via ABC Audio’s daily radio program and podcast COVID-19: What You Need to Know and daily coverage on the Start Here podcast.

The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available here.