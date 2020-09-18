Disney Channel’s “Big City Greens” to Feature American Sign Language in Upcoming Episode

Tomorrow’s episode of Big City Greens will feature something new for the show, American Sign Language. Nonprofit organization RespectAbility spoke with the creators and their Deaf consulting team about the episode and making sure it offered authentic deaf representation.

What’s Happening:

The Green family is headed to the local library in the “Quiet Please” episode of Disney Channel’s Big City Greens airing on September 19th.

airing on September 19th. While the Green family will certainly display their personal brand of wackiness, they’ll also learn a few new things in this episode.

According to RespectAbility.org

To make sure that the animated portrayal of ASL was authentic and accurate, the show’s creators brought in three Deaf and ASL consultants: Delbert Whetter, a Deaf film producer and consultant Jevon Whetter, a Deaf actor, filmmaker and ASL dialogue coach Justin Maurer, an ASL interpreter who is a “CODA” (a child of deaf adults)

The trio offered suggestions, provided feedback, and helped the Greens team avoid any faux pas such as mistakenly drawing an offensive sign that closely resembles something much more innocent.

team avoid any faux pas such as mistakenly drawing an offensive sign that closely resembles something much more innocent. On Wednesday, September 30th, RespectAbility will host a live virtual event

About “Quiet Please:”

In the episode, the family is trying to help Cricket find a book he’ll actually enjoy reading so they decide to visit the library. While there, a stern librarian (voiced by Linda Hamilton) threatens to kick them out if they’re too loud. Big sister Tilly, spots two deaf library patrons communicating in ASL which sparks an idea. The family can talk by signing! While Tilly is the only one of the Green’s who knows ASL, she encourages her family to use charade-like hand gestures to communicate.

“Quiet Please” premieres on Saturday, September 19 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Disney Channel.

