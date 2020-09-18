Walt Disney World Annual Passholders to Get Preview of Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise Coming to Disney Springs

Earlier today, Disney announced that some of the special merchandise that has been specific to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will soon become available at the Star Wars Trading Post stores located at both Disney Springs and Downtown Disney. Now, they’ve announced a special preview window for annual passholders to shop that merchandise before it becomes available to everyone else.

Walt Disney World annual passholders can shop the collection from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on September 21 before it’s available to all guests on September 22.

Once inside the Star Wars Trading Post, guests will discover merchandise from a variety of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge locations, including recruitment gear, handcrafted toys and collectibles, curious creatures and droids.

Passholders can also use their 30% discount to save on their Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge merchandise.

Passholder must present a valid annual pass card and government-issued photo ID to enter the event and at time of purchase to receive discount.

Annual passholder discount is for personal use only and may not be used to purchase merchandise with the intent to resell the merchandise.

Locations and operating hours are subject to change without notice and there will be a limit of 10 units of a single item per transaction.

All Guests will be able to shop at Star Wars Trading Post at Disney Springs starting September 22, 2020.

This event will take place at the Star Wars Trading Post, located in the Marketplace at Disney Springs across from the Earl of Sandwich.

Guests will also find that the Millennium Falcon popcorn bucket has flown in from Batuu as well, and can be purchased with a choice of churro or pretzel at a cart near the Earl of Sandwich

The popcorn bucket will be available September 21 through September 28 for all guests, while supplies last.