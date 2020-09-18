Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to Lay Off More Than 1,100 Employees

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is laying off more than 1,100 employees due to low occupancy and cancelled events at the hotel, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- The layoffs come as the resort finished up its time playing host to the Major League Soccer players and staff who were playing a tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is operated by Marriott International and located between EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- When reporting the layoffs, Marriott called the economic impact of the pandemic “historic, swift and devastating.”
- The 1,136 employees being laid off span various position, including banquet servers, cooks, housekeepers and loss prevention officers.
- These layoffs will be effective November 13.
- The news comes just a day ahead of the start of the resort’s “Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays: A New Twist on the Food & Wine Classic Experience” event.