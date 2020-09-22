Animal Kingdom Celebrates World Rhino Day with Exciting News Announcement

by | Sep 22, 2020 8:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Happy World Rhino Day! Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Animals, Science and Environment, Disney Parks has taken a few minutes to share some exciting news about the rhino “crash” or herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Rhino Lola, Jao & Kiama of Disney's Animal Kingdom

What’s Happening:

  • It’s World Rhino Day and Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning is commemorating the occasion by sharing some of the exciting news about the animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • This morning Dr. Penning posted an update about the rhinos at the park on the Disney Parks Blog.
  • Currently there are three pregnant white rhinoceros Animal Kingdom and Dr. Penning remarks that this is, “the first time we have ever had this many horns and hooves on the horizon.”
  • Among the soon to be mothers are:
    • Kendi, who was the first rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1999, is the first due, with a calf expected to be born sometime this October
    • Jao is expected to give birth sometime in fall 2021
    • Lola is due in fall / winter 2021

Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko giving a rhino an ultrasound at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko giving a rhino an ultrasound at Disney's Animal Kingdom

  • Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko has been working with the rhino moms and keeping an eye on their health during their pregnancies. She and the rhino keeper team perform regular checkups including ultrasounds to make sure everything is progressing smoothly.  
  • Dr. Penning notes that rhinos have a long gestation period that typically lasts 16-18 months.
  • The three expecting mothers were selected to breed through the Species Survival Plans (SSPs). The program is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums ensuring responsible breeding of endangered species
  • The father of all three baby rhinos is Dugan.

Did You Know?:

  • Rhino calves weigh between 88-140 lbs. at birth and can stand up within the first hour. They stay very close to their mothers for the first three years of their life.
  • Rhinoceros are the world’s second largest land animal.
  • They are among the most endangered animals in the wild due to poaching.
  • The Disney Conservation Fund is one of the charitable organizations working to protect the rhinoceros species and their habitats.

