runDisney Changes 2021 WDW Marathon, Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Races to Virtual Events

runDisney still plans to launch its 2021 race season this January, but unfortunately not at Walt Disney World. The first two Race Weekend events, the Walt Disney World Marathon and the Disney Princess Half Marathon will be converted to virtual experiences.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced they are once again transitioning some of their upcoming runDisney Race Weekends

Disney says that during this time, race organizers around the world continue to pause on hosting in-person race events that draw large crowds.

With that in mind, both the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend will be offered as virtual races, similar to the upcoming 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon

In an advisory posted on the runDisney website

Existing Registrations

Those with existing registrations through runDisney.com will have the option of receiving a full refund for the race.

Additionally, those who are registered with a U.S. mailing address may convert their existing registration to the new virtual event that can be completed from home, a local running track or favorite running trail. Eligible runners who participate in the virtual race will receive: A medal for each distance they complete The option of a race shirt

Registered participants will receive an email beginning September 23 with instructions on how to make their registration selection before October 7, 2020.

Refunds for Current Registrants:

Participants who’ve booked through a charity or tour operator should reach out directly to that organization.

Athletes who’ve booked through the Walt Disney Travel Company may call them at 407-939-4786 (407-939-IRUN) for available options.

Runners registered for the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Race registrations (Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Challenges and Kids Races) Commemorative merchandise (automatic refund – no virtual option) Processing fee

Additionally, any registered participant with a shipping address outside of the U.S. will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment. At this time, participants without a valid U.S. shipping address are not eligible for the virtual option.

Refund Timing:

Refunds from runDisney can be expected to be processed by mid-November 2020.

If you haven’t received your refund by then, please visit the “contact us” section on runDisney.com.

Digital Disney Gift Cards for Select Races:

Eligible athletes registered for select events during the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Marathon Half Marathon 10K 5K Challenge

Digital Disney Gift Cards from runDisney can be expected to be processed by mid-November 2020.

New Registrations for Virtual Events

Disney will open additional registration opportunities for the now virtual events on Thursday, September 24 at 10 am ET.

New registrations will be offered on a limited basis for: 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

These race events may be completed from home, a local running track or favorite running trail.

Guests with a U.S. mailing address who already have received a refund for their registration may still register to participate in the virtual race option by registering at runDisney.com.

All registered participants with a valid U.S. shipping address* who purchased their registrations on runDisney.com will have the option to participate in a virtual race.

Runners will receive the following based on their registration(s): Race distance medal(s) Option of event tech shirt(s) Digital Bib and finisher certificate Digital Toolkit including start/finish line and mile markers Digital Goody Bag Virtual playlist A Digital Disney Gift Card for select races



*Please note PO Boxes and APO Boxes are not considered valid shipping addresses for this purpose.

Donations, Castaway Cay, and Club runDisney

Charitable Donations:

Donations made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will not be refunded and will be delivered to those organizations as originally planned.

Castaway Cay Challenge:

The 2021 Castaway Cay Challenge will transition to a virtual event. However, the January 11, 2021 Disney Dream cruise is currently still scheduled to sail.

If you need to make adjustments to your sailing, please contact Disney Cruise Line at 1-800-951-3532 or your Travel Professional.

Club runDisney Charter Membership:

Guests who purchased the inaugural year of the Club runDisney membership will receive a second year of membership at no charge.