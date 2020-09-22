runDisney Changes 2021 WDW Marathon, Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Races to Virtual Events

by | Sep 22, 2020 12:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

runDisney still plans to launch its 2021 race season this January, but unfortunately not at Walt Disney World. The first two Race Weekend events, the Walt Disney World Marathon and the Disney Princess Half Marathon will be converted to virtual experiences.  

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has announced they are once again transitioning some of their upcoming runDisney Race Weekends to virtual events.
  • Disney says that during this time, race organizers around the world continue to pause on hosting in-person race events that draw large crowds.
  • With that in mind, both the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend will be offered as virtual races, similar to the upcoming 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.
  • In an advisory posted on the runDisney website, Disney shares that they’ve based this decision on the unique circumstances of hosting a road race experience on this scale under the current environment.

Existing Registrations

  • Those with existing registrations through runDisney.com will have the option of receiving a full refund for the race.
  • Additionally, those who are registered with a U.S. mailing address may convert their existing registration to the new virtual event that can be completed from home, a local running track or favorite running trail. Eligible runners who participate in the virtual race will receive:
    • A medal for each distance they complete
    • The option of a race shirt
  • Registered participants will receive an email beginning September 23 with instructions on how to make their registration selection before October 7, 2020.

Refunds for Current Registrants:

  • Participants who’ve booked through a charity or tour operator should reach out directly to that organization.
  • Athletes who’ve booked through the Walt Disney Travel Company may call them at 407-939-4786 (407-939-IRUN) for available options.
  • Runners registered for the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend who select the refund option will receive a refund back to their original form of payment for the following. If a guest no longer has their original form of payment used when registering, they may contact runDisney by October 7, 2021 to receive a refund via check or a Digital Disney Gift Card for the following:
    • Race registrations (Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Challenges and Kids Races)
    • Commemorative merchandise (automatic refund – no virtual option)
    • Processing fee
  • Additionally, any registered participant with a shipping address outside of the U.S. will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment. At this time, participants without a valid U.S. shipping address are not eligible for the virtual option.

Refund Timing:

  • Refunds from runDisney can be expected to be processed by mid-November 2020.
  • If you haven’t received your refund by then, please visit the “contact us” section on runDisney.com.

Digital Disney Gift Cards for Select Races:

2021 Virtual Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

2021 Virtual Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

New Registrations for Virtual Events

  • Disney will open additional registration opportunities for the now virtual events on Thursday, September 24 at 10 am ET.
  • New registrations will be offered on a limited basis for:
  • These race events may be completed from home, a local running track or favorite running trail.
  • Guests with a U.S. mailing address who already have received a refund for their registration may still register to participate in the virtual race option by registering at runDisney.com.
  • All registered participants with a valid U.S. shipping address* who purchased their registrations on runDisney.com will have the option to participate in a virtual race.
  • Runners will receive the following based on their registration(s):
    • Race distance medal(s)
    • Option of event tech shirt(s)
    • Digital Bib and finisher certificate
    • Digital Toolkit including start/finish line and mile markers
    • Digital Goody Bag
    • Virtual playlist
    • A Digital Disney Gift Card for select races

*Please note PO Boxes and APO Boxes are not considered valid shipping addresses for this purpose.

Donations, Castaway Cay, and Club runDisney

Charitable Donations:

  • Donations made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will not be refunded and will be delivered to those organizations as originally planned.

Castaway Cay Challenge:

  • The 2021 Castaway Cay Challenge will transition to a virtual event. However, the January 11, 2021 Disney Dream cruise is currently still scheduled to sail.
  • If you need to make adjustments to your sailing, please contact Disney Cruise Line at 1-800-951-3532 or your Travel Professional.

Club runDisney Charter Membership:

  • Guests who purchased the inaugural year of the Club runDisney membership will receive a second year of membership at no charge.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed