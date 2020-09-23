Marvel Comics Announces New X-Men Series “S.W.O.R.D.” Coming This December

Marvel Comics’ new X-Men series by Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti, S.W.O.R.D., will arrive at comic shops and digital retailers this December.

What’s Happening:

Jonathan Hickman’s vision for the future of mutants expands into the galaxy this December following the events of House of X .

S.W.O.R.D. by writer Al Ewing ( Immortal Hulk ) and artist Valerio Schiti ( Empyre ) will do for the galaxy what Krakoa in House of X did for the planet.

The new series takes place in the aftermath of X of Swords with the relaunch of the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate to protect earth from alien invasion.

Marvel promises that this new series will not only impact the world of the X-Men but the entire Marvel Universe.

Classic X-Men characters will appear in S.W.O.R.D. including Magneto, Abigail Brand, Cable, Frenzy, Wiz Kid, Fabian Cortez, Manifold, and many other fan-favorite mutants.

Fans can visit Marvel.com to see exclusive design sheets from Valerio Schiti to see new costumes worn by Abigail Brand, Manifold, and Wiz Kid.

What They’re Saying: