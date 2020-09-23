Marvel Comics Announces New X-Men Series “S.W.O.R.D.” Coming This December

Marvel Comics’ new X-Men series by Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti, S.W.O.R.D., will arrive at comic shops and digital retailers this December.
What’s Happening:
- Jonathan Hickman’s vision for the future of mutants expands into the galaxy this December following the events of House of X.
- S.W.O.R.D. by writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and artist Valerio Schiti (Empyre) will do for the galaxy what Krakoa in House of X did for the planet.
- The new series takes place in the aftermath of X of Swords with the relaunch of the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate to protect earth from alien invasion.
- Marvel promises that this new series will not only impact the world of the X-Men, but the entire Marvel Universe.
- Classic X-Men characters will appear in S.W.O.R.D. including Magneto, Abigail Brand, Cable, Frenzy, Wiz Kid, Fabian Cortez, Manifold, and many other fan-favorite mutants.
- Fans can visit Marvel.com to learn more about S.W.O.R.D. and to see exclusive design sheets from Valerio Schiti to see new costumes worn by Abigail Brand, Manifold, and Wiz Kid.
What They’re Saying:
- Al Ewing, Writer: "It's an absolute blast to be working with the X-team, and to bring Marvel's merry mutants into the new Age of Space – and introduce space to the new age of Krakoa! And it's not just X-readers and space explorers who get what they want—fans of my more cosmic Marvel work will have plenty to digest as well, as mutantkind thinks even bigger and takes it even further, into realms I'm almost surprised they let me get away with. After conquering death, what's next – and will we survive the experience?"
- Valerio Schiti, Artist: “I really love Al’s books, so I’m very happy to have the chance to be on his side in this new adventure. We already had the chance to work together, a few years ago on Mighty Avengers and more recently on Empyre, so now we trust each other and we can use a more ‘flexible’ working method. He can switch from full script to ‘Marvel style’ when needed, and I can change panels or layouts when I think that could work better. This is definitely one the best working partnerships I’ve ever had. I can’t say much about what S.W.O.R.D. does, but I can say that every team member will have a peculiar role to play. That’s why I designed their uniforms with technical clothing, urban outfits, and even ceremonial uniforms: every role needed a different reference and a different starting point. The space outfits are inspired by trekking or hiking clothes, far from the typical space suit because these characters are explorers, not astronauts.”