Disney Cruise Line Adjusts Final Payment and Cancellation Policies For Sailings Through March 2021

The Disney Cruise Line is once again making temporary adjustments to their final payment and cancellation policies to allow guests greater flexibility when planning a cruise. These changes apply to sailings scheduled through March of 2021.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Cruise Line has announced they are temporarily adjusting their final payment and cancellation policies for sailings scheduled through March 31, 2021.

Disney acknowledges that these are uncertain times for many guests and they want to provide them with greater flexibility when it comes to vacation plans.

For sailings through March 31, 2021, Disney is temporarily extending final payment until 60 days prior to sailing for guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories.

This means that those guests who have not yet reached their final payment due date can wait until up to 60 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation.

Onboard cruise activities can be scheduled within the Castaway Club booking window once final payment is received.

In addition, they are temporarily relaxing the cruise cancellation fee schedule for sailings through March 31, 2021, as described below.

Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date Fee Amount

60 days or more No fee

59 – 45 days Deposit per Guest

44 – 30 days 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less 100% of vacation price per Guest

Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date Fee Amount

60 days or more No fee

59 – 56 days Deposit per Guest

55 – 30 days 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less 100% of vacation price per Guest

Suites and Concierge Staterooms

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date Fee Amount

60 days or more Deposit per Guest

59 – 56 days 50% of vacation price per Guest

55 – 30 days 75% of vacation price per Guest

29 days or less 100% of vacation price per Guest

Categories with Restrictions

Reservations for Inside, Outside or Verandah Categories with Restrictions remain nonrefundable and non transferable.

These temporary changes are in addition to the Cruise Date Flexibility Option

Additional details on the Cruise Date Flexibility Option can be found on the DisneyCruise