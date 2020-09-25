Disney+ Hosts First Drive-In Festival This October With Two Red Carpet Premieres

Disney+ is hosting their first Drive-In Festival October 5th through 12th with two red carpet premieres and fan-favorite movies back on the big screen.

What’s Happening:

Disney+

The event will begin and end with the red carpet premieres of two upcoming Disney+ Originals.

National Geographic’s The Right Stuff Clouds

All other films will be available to the public by prior reservation only.

Reservations for these free screenings will release on Monday, September 28th, at 10:00 am PT at www.disneyplus.com/drive-in

The Disney+ Drive-In Festival will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Each night will get started with a classic animated short The Simpsons

One registration is required per vehicle and each vehicle is limited to no more than 4 guests.

Disney+ Drive-In Festival 2020 Schedule:

Safety Requirements:

In compliance with State and County requirements, the Disney+ Drive-In Festival will follow safety guidelines to protect all guests and staff: Guests must remain in their vehicles for the duration of the program. No sitting outside of the vehicle will be allowed. Congregating of any type is prohibited. Social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced at all times. Face coverings must be worn when interacting with attendants, and when exiting vehicles to visit the restrooms.

