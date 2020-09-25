Disney+ Hosts First Drive-In Festival This October With Two Red Carpet Premieres

Disney+ is hosting their first Drive-In Festival October 5th through 12th with two red carpet premieres and fan-favorite movies back on the big screen.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ is inviting fans to see some of their favorite films on the big screen with the Disney+ Drive-In Festival in Santa Monica, CA October 5th-12th.
- The event will begin and end with the red carpet premieres of two upcoming Disney+ Originals.
- National Geographic’s The Right Stuff and independent film Clouds will open and close the festival with their world premieres by special invitation only.
- All other films will be available to the public by prior reservation only.
- Reservations for these free screenings will release on Monday, September 28th, at 10:00 am PT at www.disneyplus.com/drive-in.
- The Disney+ Drive-In Festival will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
- Each night will get started with a classic animated short, fan-favorite episodes of The Simpsons or sneak peek trailers from Disney+ Originals on the big screen.
- One registration is required per vehicle and each vehicle is limited to no more than 4 guests.
Disney+ Drive-In Festival 2020 Schedule:
- Monday, October 5 – The Right Stuff – World Premiere Screening (Invite Only)
- Tuesday, October 6 – Tangled 10th Anniversary Screening (Open to the public. Register beginning September 28)
- Wednesday, October 7 – Coco Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (Open to the public. Register beginning September 28)
- Thursday, October 8 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Screening (Open to the public. Register beginning September 28)
- Friday, October 9 – Hocus Pocus Disney+ Halloween Night (Open to the public. Register beginning September 28)
- Saturday, October 10 – The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long 55th Anniversary Screening (Open to the public. Register beginning September 28)
- Sunday, October 11 – Captain Marvel Celebrating International Day of the Girl (Open to the public. Register beginning September 28)
- Monday, October 12 – Clouds – World Premiere Screening (Invite Only)
Safety Requirements:
- In compliance with State and County requirements, the Disney+ Drive-In Festival will follow safety guidelines to protect all guests and staff:
- Guests must remain in their vehicles for the duration of the program.
- No sitting outside of the vehicle will be allowed.
- Congregating of any type is prohibited.
- Social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced at all times.
- Face coverings must be worn when interacting with attendants, and when exiting vehicles to visit the restrooms.