Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Baby Giraffe as Disney+ Original Series Premieres

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed its 35th baby giraffe earlier this week, born to a mother named Mara.

What’s Happening:

It’s a girl! Mara, a Masai giraffe at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney shared the above video of the newborn today in celebration of the release of the Disney+ series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom .

The premiere episode of the show is coincidentally about another giraffe at Disney’s Animal Kingdom named Kenya, who is Mara’s mother and the new baby’s grandma.

The baby giraffe hasn’t been named yet and weighs a healthy 156 pounds.

Mara is bonding with her baby in private and pending successfully meeting developmental milestones, she and her baby will join the rest of the giraffes on the savannah at Kilimanjaro Safari in a few weeks.

This is Mara’s second baby, with her first, a boy named Jabari, born in January 2019

To learn more, visit the Disney Parks Blog.