Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Pleads With Governor Gavin Newsom To Reopen Theme Parks in California

As many California Disney Fans, nay, Disney Fans around the country and world wait for news regarding the reopening of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and other Southern California Theme Parks, some government officials like Sharon Quirk-Silva are using Twitter and going directly to Governor Gavin Newsom.

I, along with my colleagues, request that @CAgovernor consider immediate reopening of California’s theme parks. Our theme park industry needs clear guidance to ensure the safety & health of their employees & guests. It’s time to reopen theme parks, safely and responsibly! #reopen pic.twitter.com/245XeOi4cp — Sharon Quirk-Silva (@QuirkSilva65th) September 28, 2020

What’s Happening:

Assemblywoman of the 65th Assembly District (Representing Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, Stanton, La Palma, and West Anaheim) and Chair of Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media Committee Sharon Quirk-Silva has used Twitter to plead with Gavin Newsom to consider the immediate reopening of California’s theme parks, including three in her district, Disneyland Park Disney California Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm.

In her Tweet (above) she includes a letter to the California governor, noting that indoor facilities around the state have reopened and even mentions that other theme parks around the world and country have reopened successfully and haven’t been epicenters for outbreaks.

Her letter is supported by numerous other officials, including Senators and Assemblymembers from other districts around the state.

For the past several weeks, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been silent on the topic of reopening the theme parks, or has said that he will provide guidance on the topic “very soon.”

At this time, only the Downtown Disney District Taste of Fall-O-Ween”