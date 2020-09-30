Disney World Swan and Dolphin Adds Bonus Food & Wine Classic Event on October 30th

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has added a seventh weekend to their Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays with the Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition on October 30th.
What’s Happening:
- By popular demand, a seventh weekend has been added to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays.
- The Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition event will take place on Friday, October 30th from 5:30 to 8:00 pm, and is the only Friday event during the Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays offerings.
- The first Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17th.
- Both events feature fan favorite items from past Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic events, but different menu items will be served between the two dates.
- To experience either event, Guests will need to book a one-night Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays package with prices starting at $395 for 2-adults.
- Each event will feature an intimate atmosphere and implement the latest in responsible food delivery safety measures and social distancing procedures to create an entertaining, unforgettable, mouth watering experience.
- Other events in the series cose $295 for 2-adults with themes that include a barbecue and Oktoberfest.
- To book, call 1-888-828-8850 between 8:30am – 7:00pm weekdays; 5pm on weekends. Events are limited to those 21 and older.
- For more information, visit www.SwanDolphin.com.