Disney Channel Moms, “Mixed-ish” Cast and More to Appear on “Celebrity Family Feud” on October 13

by | Oct 1, 2020 2:41 PM Pacific Time

Ready to see your favorite Disney Channel moms competing against the cast of ABC’s Mixed-ish? Tune in to Celebrity Family Feud on September 13th for this sure to be fun showdown.

What’s Happening:

  • In addition to having celebrities and their families face off, an upcoming episode of ABC’s Family Feud will feature a showdown between Mixed-ish and Disney Channel moms.
  • The night will kick off with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office going head to head against TV’s Scott Foley and his family.
  • The second game will feature the cast of Mixed-ish playing against Disney Channel moms on this new, all-star episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
  • Tune in on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:01-11:00 pm EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.  

Meet the Teams

Team Jenna Fischer – Office Ladies podcast; playing for Adoptaclassroom.org

  • Angela Kinsey – Office Ladies podcast
  • Anne Fischer – Jenna’s mother
  • Emily Elmore – Jenna’s sister
  • Janet Kinsey – Angela’s sister

Team Scott Foley – actor; playing for Women’s Cancer Research Fund

  • Marika Foley – wife
  • Sean Foley – brother
  • Kirkwood Drew – friend
  • Elsie Mendoza – friend

Team mixed-ish – playing for Color of Change

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar  
  • Christina Anthony      
  • Tika Sumpter  
  • Gary Cole        
  • Arica Himmel

Team Disney Channel Moms – playing for Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles

About the Show:

  • “Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner, returns as host for Celebrity Family Feud’s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.”
  • Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California.
  • Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.  
 
 
