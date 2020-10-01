Disney Channel Moms, “Mixed-ish” Cast and More to Appear on “Celebrity Family Feud” on October 13

Ready to see your favorite Disney Channel moms competing against the cast of ABC’s Mixed-ish? Tune in to Celebrity Family Feud on September 13th for this sure to be fun showdown.

What’s Happening:

In addition to having celebrities and their families face off, an upcoming episode of ABC

The night will kick off with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office going head to head against TV's Scott Foley and his family.

The second game will feature the cast of Mixed-ish

Tune in on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:01-11:00 pm EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu

Meet the Teams

Team Jenna Fischer – Office Ladies podcast; playing for Adoptaclassroom.org

Angela Kinsey – Office Ladies podcast

podcast Anne Fischer – Jenna’s mother

Emily Elmore – Jenna’s sister

Janet Kinsey – Angela’s sister

Team Scott Foley – actor; playing for Women’s Cancer Research Fund

Marika Foley – wife

Sean Foley – brother

Kirkwood Drew – friend

Elsie Mendoza – friend

Team mixed-ish – playing for Color of Change

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Christina Anthony

Tika Sumpter

Gary Cole

Arica Himmel

Team Disney Channel Moms – playing for Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles

About the Show: