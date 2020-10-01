Ready to see your favorite Disney Channel moms competing against the cast of ABC’s Mixed-ish? Tune in to Celebrity Family Feud on September 13th for this sure to be fun showdown.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to having celebrities and their families face off, an upcoming episode of ABC’s Family Feud will feature a showdown between Mixed-ish and Disney Channel moms.
- The night will kick off with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office going head to head against TV’s Scott Foley and his family.
- The second game will feature the cast of Mixed-ish playing against Disney Channel moms on this new, all-star episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
- Tune in on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:01-11:00 pm EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Meet the Teams
Team Jenna Fischer – Office Ladies podcast; playing for Adoptaclassroom.org
- Angela Kinsey – Office Ladies podcast
- Anne Fischer – Jenna’s mother
- Emily Elmore – Jenna’s sister
- Janet Kinsey – Angela’s sister
Team Scott Foley – actor; playing for Women’s Cancer Research Fund
- Marika Foley – wife
- Sean Foley – brother
- Kirkwood Drew – friend
- Elsie Mendoza – friend
Team mixed-ish – playing for Color of Change
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar
- Christina Anthony
- Tika Sumpter
- Gary Cole
- Arica Himmel
Team Disney Channel Moms – playing for Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles
- Raven-Symoné – Raven’s Home
- Anneliese van der Pol – Raven’s Home
- Caroline Rhea – Sydney to the Max
- Rebecca Metz – Coop & Cami Ask the World
- Suzi Barrett – Just Roll With It
About the Show:
- “Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner, returns as host for Celebrity Family Feud’s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.”
- Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California.
- Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.