Disney+ Introduces Halloween Playlist with Seasonal Favorites

October is here and that means everyone can now officially start celebrating Halloween! Disney+ is getting in on the fun and has gathered all of their spooky programing in one giant collection for the whole family to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

This October, Disney+ invites fans and families to celebrate its first ever Disney+ Hallowstream

The spellbinding collection features some of the most popular Halloween movies, specials, and episodes of all time, and because it’s Disney+, these programs can be enjoyed from anywhere.

Stream beloved holiday traditions like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloweentown , the best Disney Channel The Simpsons iconic Treehouse of Horror franchise.

, the best iconic Treehouse of Horror franchise. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for family frights and wicked delights for all ages.

Beginning today, subscribers can stream the new Halloween collection of movies, shorts, specials and themed episodes.

Halloween Movies:

Shorts and Specials:

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes (Episodic Set):

Disney Junior Halloween Episodes:

Doc McStuffins : Boo-Hoo to You! / It's Glow Time

: Boo-Hoo to You! / It's Glow Time Doc McStuffins : Hallie Halloween / Don't Fence Me In

: Hallie Halloween / Don't Fence Me In Doc McStuffins : Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!

: Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek! Fancy Nancy : Nancy's Costume Clash / Nancy's Ghostly Halloween

: Nancy's Costume Clash / Nancy's Ghostly Halloween Handy Manny : Halloween / Squeeze's Magic Show

: Halloween / Squeeze's Magic Show Henry Hugglemonster : Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out

: Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out Henry Hugglemonster : Huggleween Moon

: Huggleween Moon Imagination Movers : A Monster Problem

: A Monster Problem Imagination Movers : Haunted Halloween

: Haunted Halloween Jake and the Never Land Pirates : Escape from Ghoat Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear

: Escape from Ghoat Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear Jake and the Never Land Pirates : Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!

: Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure! Jake and the Never Land Pirates : Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem

: Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem Jake and the Never Land Pirates : Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella

: Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella Jake and the Never Land Pirates : Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch

: Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch Little Einsteins : A Little Einsteins Halloween

: A Little Einsteins Halloween Mickey and the Roadster Racers : Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery

: Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery Mickey and the Roadster Racers : The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete's Ghostly Gala

: The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete's Ghostly Gala Mickey Mouse Clubhouse : Mickey's Monster Musical Part 1 (Part 1 of 2)

: Mickey's Monster Musical Part 1 (Part 1 of 2) Mickey Mouse Clubhouse : Mickey's Monster Musical Part 2 (Part 2 of 2)

: Mickey's Monster Musical Part 2 (Part 2 of 2) Mickey Mouse Clubhouse : Mickey's Treat

: Mickey's Treat Miles from Tomorrowland : Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula

: Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula Muppet Babies : Happy Hallowocka! / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes

: Happy Hallowocka! / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes Puppy Dog Pals : Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween

: Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween Sheriff Callie's Wild West : The Great Hallow

: The Great Hallow The Lion Guard : Beware the Zimwi

: Beware the Zimwi Vampirina: Hauntleyween / Frankenflower

More Disney+:

Hallowstream on Disney+ will complement the incredible new original content coming to the service in October including: The Right Stuff – October 9 Clouds – October 16 Meet the Chimps – October 16 Once Upon a Snowman – October 23 The Mandalorian Season 2 – October 30.

