Tickets on Sale Now for Give Kids The World’s Nights of a Million Lights Events

Next month, Give Kids the World Village will transform its charming resort into a magical holiday wonderland illuminated with millions of lights! Tickets for the limited-time Night of a Million Lights events are on sale now and this is one Central Florida experience you won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee will open its gates to the public – offering a glimpse into the magical, whimsical non-profit resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children from around the world.

From Friday, November 13, through Sunday, January 3, 2021, visitors can experience the childlike wonder of the Village during Night of a Million Lights

Tickets are on sale starting October 1st on the Give Kids the World Website

What to Expect:

Guests will be dazzled by the beautiful winter wonderland made up of more than three million lights!

Plus a stellar group of corporate treasured Partners will showcase their design talents by adopting and decorating a residential villa for display throughout the 52 nights of the event.

In addition the decorated villas, guests will enjoy other amazing displays: Walk through the 150-foot lighted tunnel along the Avenue of Angels leading to elaborately decorated wish family residential villas Be amazed by larger-than-life holiday-themed wireframes, some spanning more than 40 feet Step through an enormous dancing gingerbread arch Gaze in wonder at the out-of-this-world space-themed decorations showcasing Henri’s Starlite Scoops

The event will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily, with staggered entry times at 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm, and 8:00 pm (confirmed at the time of purchase) to ensure social distancing.

Mask wearing will also be required for all guests.

Tickets:

Ticket go on sale on October 1st with and have three pricing tiers:

Standard $25 for adults $15 for children ages 3-17

Peak (holiday weeks) $35 $18

Holiday (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Years etc.) $40 $20

Tickets include: On-site parking Complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa Unlimited access to the Village’s wheelchair-accessible attractions: The Enchanted Carousel Marc’s Dino Putt Kelly’s Sunny Swing Lori’s Magical Flight Interactive model railroad The Village’s iconic Castle of Miracles



About Night of a Million Lights:

Give Kids The World Village closed to wish families in mid-March due to the global pandemic, delaying more than 4,000 wishes.

Night of a Million Lights is designed to raise funds to ensure that the wishes of critically ill children can return bigger and better than ever before once the Village reopens.

A Good Cause: