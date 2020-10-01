Tickets on Sale Now for Give Kids The World’s Nights of a Million Lights Events

Next month, Give Kids the World Village will transform its charming resort into a magical holiday wonderland illuminated with millions of lights! Tickets for the limited-time Night of a Million Lights events are on sale now and this is one Central Florida experience you won’t want to miss.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time ever, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee will open its gates to the public – offering a glimpse into the magical, whimsical non-profit resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children from around the world.
- From Friday, November 13, through Sunday, January 3, 2021, visitors can experience the childlike wonder of the Village during Night of a Million Lights, a walk-through, fully immersive holiday light spectacular.
- Tickets are on sale starting October 1st on the Give Kids the World Website, enabling guests to walk among the brilliant lights and participate in a variety of fun and festive activities in a safe, socially distant manner.
What to Expect:
- Guests will be dazzled by the beautiful winter wonderland made up of more than three million lights!
- Plus a stellar group of corporate treasured Partners will showcase their design talents by adopting and decorating a residential villa for display throughout the 52 nights of the event.
- In addition the decorated villas, guests will enjoy other amazing displays:
- Walk through the 150-foot lighted tunnel along the Avenue of Angels leading to elaborately decorated wish family residential villas
- Be amazed by larger-than-life holiday-themed wireframes, some spanning more than 40 feet
- Step through an enormous dancing gingerbread arch
- Gaze in wonder at the out-of-this-world space-themed decorations showcasing Henri’s Starlite Scoops
- The event will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily, with staggered entry times at 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm, and 8:00 pm (confirmed at the time of purchase) to ensure social distancing.
- Mask wearing will also be required for all guests.
Tickets:
Ticket go on sale on October 1st with and have three pricing tiers:
- Standard
- $25 for adults
- $15 for children ages 3-17
- Peak (holiday weeks)
- $35
- $18
- Holiday (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Years etc.)
- $40
- $20
- Tickets include:
- On-site parking
- Complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa
- Unlimited access to the Village’s wheelchair-accessible attractions:
- The Enchanted Carousel
- Marc’s Dino Putt
- Kelly’s Sunny Swing
- Lori’s Magical Flight
- Interactive model railroad
- The Village’s iconic Castle of Miracles
About Night of a Million Lights:
- Give Kids The World Village closed to wish families in mid-March due to the global pandemic, delaying more than 4,000 wishes.
- Night of a Million Lights is designed to raise funds to ensure that the wishes of critically ill children can return bigger and better than ever before once the Village reopens.
A Good Cause:
- Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World’s mission to provide wish vacations for critically ill children and their families.
- When wish-granting organizations receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish – providing each child and his/her family with a magical week-long stay at absolutely no cost.
- Each family receives transportation, accommodations in one of the Village’s 166 storybook residential villas, all meals and snacks, nightly entertainment, tickets to Orlando’s world-class theme parks and attractions, and priceless interactive experiences at the Village.
- Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from 50 states and more than 76 countries.