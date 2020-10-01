Tickets on Sale Now for Give Kids The World’s Nights of a Million Lights Events

by | Oct 1, 2020 7:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Next month, Give Kids the World Village will transform its charming resort into a magical holiday wonderland illuminated with millions of lights! Tickets for the limited-time Night of a Million Lights events are on sale now and this is one Central Florida experience you won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time ever, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee will open its gates to the public – offering a glimpse into the magical, whimsical non-profit resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children from around the world.  
  • From Friday, November 13, through Sunday, January 3, 2021, visitors can experience the childlike wonder of the Village during Night of a Million Lights, a walk-through, fully immersive holiday light spectacular.
  • Tickets are on sale starting October 1st on the Give Kids the World Website, enabling guests to walk among the brilliant lights and participate in a variety of fun and festive activities in a safe, socially distant manner.

Via Give Kids The World Village

Via Give Kids The World Village

Via Give Kids The World

Via Give Kids The World

What to Expect:

  • Guests will be dazzled by the beautiful winter wonderland made up of more than three million lights!
  • Plus a stellar group of corporate treasured Partners will showcase their design talents by adopting and decorating a residential villa for display throughout the 52 nights of the event.
  • In addition the decorated villas, guests will enjoy other amazing displays:
    • Walk through the 150-foot lighted tunnel along the Avenue of Angels leading to elaborately decorated wish family residential villas
    • Be amazed by larger-than-life holiday-themed wireframes, some spanning more than 40 feet
    • Step through an enormous dancing gingerbread arch
    • Gaze in wonder at the out-of-this-world space-themed decorations showcasing Henri’s Starlite Scoops 
  • The event will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily, with staggered entry times at 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm, and 8:00 pm (confirmed at the time of purchase) to ensure social distancing.  
  • Mask wearing will also be required for all guests.

Via Give Kids the World Village

Via Give Kids the World Village

Tickets:

Ticket go on sale on October 1st with and have three pricing tiers:

  • Standard
    • $25 for adults
    • $15 for children ages 3-17
  • Peak (holiday weeks)
    • $35
    • $18
  • Holiday (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Years etc.)
    • $40
    • $20
  • Tickets include:
    • On-site parking
    • Complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa
    • Unlimited access to the Village’s wheelchair-accessible attractions:
      • The Enchanted Carousel
      • Marc’s Dino Putt
      • Kelly’s Sunny Swing
      • Lori’s Magical Flight
      • Interactive model railroad
      • The Village’s iconic Castle of Miracles

About Night of a Million Lights:

  • Give Kids The World Village closed to wish families in mid-March due to the global pandemic, delaying more than 4,000 wishes.  
  • Night of a Million Lights is designed to raise funds to ensure that the wishes of critically ill children can return bigger and better than ever before once the Village reopens.

A Good Cause:

  • Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World’s mission to provide wish vacations for critically ill children and their families.  
  • When wish-granting organizations receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish – providing each child and his/her family with a magical week-long stay at absolutely no cost.  
  • Each family receives transportation, accommodations in one of the Village’s 166 storybook residential villas, all meals and snacks, nightly entertainment, tickets to Orlando’s world-class theme parks and attractions, and priceless interactive experiences at the Village.  
  • Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from 50 states and more than 76 countries.
 
 
