Universal Orlando Resort Offers Special Deals Which Include Free Days on Multi-Day Tickets

by | Oct 1, 2020 10:05 AM Pacific Time

Universal Orlando Resort is offering “Free Days” with no blockout dates as part of a series of incredible deals to visit the award-winning theme park destination.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Orlando Resort now has two incredible offers available that give guests additional days FREE – with no blockout dates – when they purchase tickets to visit the award-winning theme park destination.
    • “Get 3 Days Free When You Buy 2 Days” offer for U.S. Residents
      • Starting today, U.S. residents can take advantage of an epic offer to plan an epic getaway to Universal Orlando Resort now through next summer. Guests who purchase a 2-Day, 2-Park ticket (as low as $243.99 per adult, one park per day) will receive THREE EXTRA DAYS FREE – giving guests five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for the price of two.
      • This offer is available for purchase now through January 6, 2021, and can be used for visits now through August 31, 2021 – making it the perfect offer for much-needed vacations taking place through the summer season..
    • Florida Resident “Buy A Day, Visit Every Day Through Dec. 24th Free” Offer
      • Universal Orlando has extended the purchase date of the popular, first-of-its-kind Florida Resident ticket offer to Nov. 3, 2020. With the purchase of a 2-Park, 1-Day, Park-to-Park ticket (starting at $164 per adult, plus tax), guests can access the parks every day now through December 24, 2020 FREE. This offer is not available for purchase at the front gate. For more information and to purchase, click here.
    • Florida Residents Save Up to $100 on Select Passes
      • Plus, just launched today, Florida residents also have the option of saving up to $100 on select Passes to enjoy all that Universal Orlando has to offer for a full year. Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passes are loaded with benefits and perks to experience the resort like a pro, including exclusive extras like discounts and special offers.
      • This offer is available for purchase through December 17, 2020. Blockout dates apply on select passes.
    • Make The Most of Your Getaway With A Universal Hotel Stay
      • Staying in one of Universal Orlando’s hotels is the best way to make the most of your vacation, with exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination and more. Right now, guests can take advantage of hotel rates as low as $79 per night (minimum night stay may be required) at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. And, with a hotel for every vacation style and budget, discounted nightly rates are currently available at every Universal Orlando hotel.
  • With all of these incredible offers, guests can enjoy the thrills and excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests can also enjoy a new lineup of fall offerings available select dates now through November 1, including two horrifying haunted houses that will bring guests’ most sinister fears to light, and the opportunity to don Halloween costumes while visiting the theme parks, take part in trick-or-treating, embark on a fun scavenger hunt, and more. And the fun continues into the holiday season where guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of year at Universal Orlando, and next year as the destination prepares to launch even more thrilling and exciting experiences for guests.
  • Across Universal Orlando Resort, the health and safety of guests and team members remains the top priority as the destination continues to implement carefully-managed procedures: screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.
  • For more information about these offers, visit the official Universal Orlando website at  www.UniversalOrlando.com.

