Two Halloween Horror Nights Houses and Other Spooky Offerings to Remain at Universal Orlando This Fall

Last weekend, Universal Orlando opened two of their planned Halloween Horror Nights houses to all guests, along with several other spooky offerings. Today, the resort announced that those offerings will return for select dates this fall.

These special fall offerings will return this weekend (September 26-27) and will be offered daily beginning October 3 through November 1.

The two Halloween Horror Nights houses, “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” and “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy,” opened for a Premier Annual Passholder preview on Friday before opening to all guests on Saturday and Sunday. You can see Jeremiah’s review of both houses here Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives: “We belong dead.” The last words of Frankenstein’s monster on that fateful night when his Bride rejected him. But his end was her beginning. Now the Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims. The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate. Revenge of the Tooth Fairy: The innocent traditions of the tooth fairy hide a darker ritual. All children must give up their baby teeth to the goblinesque tooth fairies or pay a gruesome price. Step into an old manor that has been overrun by yellow-clawed fiends who extract teeth by force. It’s an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.

Additionally, guests ages 12 and younger will be able to trick-or-treat at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Guests will also be allowed (and encouraged) to wear costumes to the parks during these dates.

Guests can of course also experience the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store

And finally, guests can also search for spooky scarecrows in the park’s shops on the Scarecrow Stalk, a fun scavenger hunt that ends with a sweet prize.