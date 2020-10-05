Discovery Island Trespasser Accepts Plea Deal, Banned From WDW For Life

by | Oct 5, 2020 4:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Back in May, an individual made his way to Walt Disney World’s long-abandoned Discovery Island and was able to camp there for about a week before being caught, and has accepted a plea deal in his trespassing case according to WKMG.

What’s Happening:

  • Fans of Walt Disney World trespassing cases may recall during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown when the parks of the Walt Disney World Resort were still closed, one individual was able to get to the long-closed Discovery Island in the middle of Bay Lake and camp out for several days before being caught.
  • Discovery Island was closed in April of 1999, and has remained untouched and in a state of disrepair ever since, becoming a prime destination for “urban explorers” who trespass into high-profile locations, usually for their blog or YouTube account. This wasn’t the first time someone made it successfully onto the island, but the first time an individual got caught spending numerous days on the island.
  • The individual, Richard McGuire, was arrested on April 30th after a manhunt that took place in the abandoned island animal park. Mcquire is reported as having called the island a “tropical paradise” after having stayed there camping for several days according to the police report.
  • Body camera footage from the officers who searched for him on the island with guns drawn and choppers circling overhead has also been released, with some of the sherriffs remarking that they felt like they were in Jurassic Park, and that it was the best game of hide and seek they’ve ever played.
  • Mcguire, who filmed the whole thing for his YouTube account, has reportedly accepted a plea deal that will see him paying a $100 fine, plus court and prosecution costs. He entered a plea of no contest and shortly, the trespassing charge will not show up as a conviction on his criminal record. The plea was entered on September 30th, and the case is now considered closed.
  • Richard McGuire has been banned for life from entering Walt Disney World property.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed