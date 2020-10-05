“Grim Grinning Ghosts” Come Out to Socialize on Pandora’s Disney Halloween Party Mode

Thanks to Pandora, fans can get the party started this holiday season with some swinging Disney Halloween tunes. The new Disney Halloween Party Mode lets listeners steam their favorite songs from a variety of movies and attractions bringing the perfect “spirit” to any celebration.
What’s Happening:
- As fall creeps into the year, online radio streamer Pandora is adding some Halloween fare to their platform with beloved Disney tunes.
- Disney lovers can now select the Disney Halloween Party Mode and listen to their favorite seasonal hits like:
- “This is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas
- “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from the Haunted Mansion Ride at Disneyland
- “Keep Your Head on Halloween” from Descendants
- And so many more!
https://www.pandora.com/playlist/PL:32307633:529898842
- Of course if this isn’t enough, audiences can also check out a variety of other Pandora Modes, and customize their listening experience to find their favorite types of Halloween music.
More Disney on Pandora:
- Earlier this year, Pandora released a Mulan playlist that featured exclusive commentary about the soundtrack from composer Harry Gregson-Williams.