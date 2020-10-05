Retro Marvel Legends Black Cat Figure Available for Pre-Order Exclusively on Entertainment Earth

Clear a spot in your Marvel collection for the sly Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat. A new 6-inch retro figure exclusive to Entertainment Earth is available for pre-order and will be released in November.

Marvel Legends Retro Black Cat

Marvel’s Black Cat is the most confident, cunning burglar the world has ever seen! Donning a black costume and mask, heiress Felicia Hardy changes into her Super Hero persona and prowls the streets with Spider-Man at her side. Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Black Cat 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive is super-articulated plus comes with a whip and a black cat of her own.

