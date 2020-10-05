National Geographic Shares Trailer for New Series “Meet the Chimps” Coming to Disney+

National Geographic has shared a trailer for their upcoming six-part series Meet the Chimps, which will be coming to Disney+ later this month.

Alliances will be formed. Loyalty will be tested. And tantrums will be thrown.

Start streaming all episodes of Meet the Chimps , an all-new series from National Geographic narrated by Jane Lynch, October 16 on Disney+.

The upcoming documentary series was greenlit all the way back in January

About Meet the Chimps:

National Geographic’s Meet the Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

This six-part series tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds.

Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, Meet the Chimps puts the chimps – the heart and soul

A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, "bromances", tears, tantrums, high jinx and heartbreaks.

Creative team:

Meet the Chimps is produced by: Blink Films (Meet the Penguins

Executive produced by: Justine Kershaw Michael Welsh

Series director: Virginia Quinn

