National Geographic Shares Trailer for New Series “Meet the Chimps” Coming to Disney+

National Geographic has shared a trailer for their upcoming six-part series Meet the Chimps, which will be coming to Disney+ later this month.
- Alliances will be formed. Loyalty will be tested. And tantrums will be thrown.
- Start streaming all episodes of Meet the Chimps, an all-new series from National Geographic narrated by Jane Lynch, October 16 on Disney+.
- The upcoming documentary series was greenlit all the way back in January.
About Meet the Chimps:
- National Geographic’s Meet the Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.
- This six-part series tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds.
- Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, Meet the Chimps puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center.
- A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, “bromances”, tears, tantrums, high jinx and heartbreaks.
Creative team:
- Meet the Chimps is produced by:
- Blink Films (Meet the Penguins, Meet the Orangutans, and The Creative Brain)
- Executive produced by:
- Justine Kershaw
- Michael Welsh
- Series director:
- Virginia Quinn