ABC News to Present Town Hall Event with Joe Biden on October 15

Former Vice President Joe Biden will have a chance to address voter questions and concerns during a town hall event presented by ABC. George Stephanopoulos will moderate the primetime event which takes place on October 15th—the night originally scheduled for the second presidential debate.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News will host a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, October 15th.
- The primetime event will be moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.
- Less than a month from Election Day, this town hall will allow voters the opportunity to ask the former vice president the questions most important to them.
- The town hall will take place in Philadelphia, PA and will be held in accordance with state and local government health and safety regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.
- The town hall will take place on the night originally scheduled for the second debate between the two presidential candidates.
- Variety is reporting that as of earlier today, the Commission on Presidential Debates—a non-partisan organization—had decided to put new health and safety measures in place for the second debate.
- The commission guidelines would see presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden participating in a virtual style debate. Moderator Steve Scully would curate “town hall” questions form voters at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.
- President Trump reportedly responded to the new arrangement by telling Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business, “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.”
- Now ABC will broadcast a town hall with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the same night.
- In September, George Stephanopoulos moderated ABC’s town hall with Donald Trump.
- Additional details, including the time the town hall airs, will be released in the days ahead.
- Senior Executive Producer Marc Burstein is the executive producer.