New Official Aulani App Available For Guests Visiting Hawaii Resort

Guests who are planning to visit Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii have a new, convenient tool to make their visit as fun and as easy as possible. Launching earlier today, the Official Disney Aulani Resort App is now available for guests to download on to their devices.

What’s Happening:

After being closed for several months, Disney recently announced

Starting today, guests who plan to visit the resort can download a new Aulani app!

Guests can locate it in theirmobile device’s app store by searching for key terms such as: Aulani, Hawaii, Disney, Resort, Vacation, Ko Olina.

The app will provide guests with the ability to: Access their account to manage their Aulani Resort reservation details Begin the check-in process in advance using their convenient Online Check-In service. Search for fun and interactive activities on the “Daily I’wa” Find places of interest on our map Get details about special offers and Character Experiences View charges and purchases made before and during their stay

Information about the Aulani app will also be included on guest confirmation emails and other emails sent to guests prior to their arrival.

1 of 7