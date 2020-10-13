Gwenom Joins the Fight Against Knull in “King In Black: Gwenom vs Carnage”

by | Oct 13, 2020 11:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Gwenom is making her way to the King In Black comic event and will star in her very own tie-in series! Starting in January 2021, fans can follow Gwenom as she goes head to head against Carnage, who’s just a small (but dangerous) foe working for the terrifying Knull.  

What’s Happening:

  • This January, Gwenom joins the fight against Knull in King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage.
  • Joined by artist Flaviano, acclaimed author Seanan McGuire returns to the saga of Gwen Stacy in this action-packed series that will have major consequences for the popular web-slinger.
  • Equipped with a symbiotic suit of her own, the god of symbiote’s descent on the Marvel Universe in King in Black will throw Gwenom’s world into chaos.
  • As Knull unleashes his dark influence throughout the globe, Gwen will have to defend her new home universe against one of the most dangerous symbiotes of all time — Carnage!
  • Don’t miss the exciting first headlining series for Gwenom when King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #1 hits stands this January.

What They’re Saying:

  • Seanan McGuire: “I could not be feeling better or more excited right now! You can expect a lot of swinging (and kicking) high, yelling loud, and general chaos. I've missed Gwen so much, this is really a gift.”

 

  • King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #1
  • Written by Seanan McGuire
  • Art by Flaviano
  • Cover by Ken Lashley

More King In Black:

  • This crossover event will bring together dozens of characters across the Marvel universe as Marvel’s writers explore a new era of heroes and villains with King In Black. 
  • During New York Comic Con’s Metaverse virtual con, a panel focused on the upcoming comic event and featured appearances by Donnie Cates, Devin Lewis, and Ryan Stegman.
 
 
