Gwenom is making her way to the King In Black comic event and will star in her very own tie-in series! Starting in January 2021, fans can follow Gwenom as she goes head to head against Carnage, who’s just a small (but dangerous) foe working for the terrifying Knull.
What’s Happening:
- This January, Gwenom joins the fight against Knull in King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage.
- Joined by artist Flaviano, acclaimed author Seanan McGuire returns to the saga of Gwen Stacy in this action-packed series that will have major consequences for the popular web-slinger.
- Equipped with a symbiotic suit of her own, the god of symbiote’s descent on the Marvel Universe in King in Black will throw Gwenom’s world into chaos.
- As Knull unleashes his dark influence throughout the globe, Gwen will have to defend her new home universe against one of the most dangerous symbiotes of all time — Carnage!
- Don’t miss the exciting first headlining series for Gwenom when King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #1 hits stands this January.
What They’re Saying:
- Seanan McGuire: “I could not be feeling better or more excited right now! You can expect a lot of swinging (and kicking) high, yelling loud, and general chaos. I've missed Gwen so much, this is really a gift.”
- King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #1
- Written by Seanan McGuire
- Art by Flaviano
- Cover by Ken Lashley
More King In Black:
- This crossover event will bring together dozens of characters across the Marvel universe as Marvel’s writers explore a new era of heroes and villains with King In Black.
- During New York Comic Con’s Metaverse virtual con, a panel focused on the upcoming comic event and featured appearances by Donnie Cates, Devin Lewis, and Ryan Stegman.