Gwenom is making her way to the King In Black comic event and will star in her very own tie-in series! Starting in January 2021, fans can follow Gwenom as she goes head to head against Carnage, who’s just a small (but dangerous) foe working for the terrifying Knull.

This January, Gwenom joins the fight against Knull in King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage .

. Joined by artist Flaviano, acclaimed author Seanan McGuire returns to the saga of Gwen Stacy in this action-packed series that will have major consequences for the popular web-slinger.

Equipped with a symbiotic suit of her own, the god of symbiote’s descent on the Marvel Universe in King in Black will throw Gwenom’s world into chaos.

will throw Gwenom’s world into chaos. As Knull unleashes his dark influence throughout the globe, Gwen will have to defend her new home universe against one of the most dangerous symbiotes of all time — Carnage!

Don’t miss the exciting first headlining series for Gwenom when King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #1 hits stands this January.

Seanan McGuire: “I could not be feeling better or more excited right now! You can expect a lot of swinging (and kicking) high, yelling loud, and general chaos. I've missed Gwen so much, this is really a gift.”

King in Black: Gwenom vs Carnage #1

Written by Seanan McGuire

Art by Flaviano

Cover by Ken Lashley

