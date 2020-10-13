Marvel Comics Shares Sneak Peek at First Issue of “King In Black” Black Knight”

Marvel comics is giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming issue of Black Knight that’s part of the King In Black comic event. Coming in January 2021, Black Knight tells the story of the Ebony Blade-wielding Avenger.

What’s Happening:

Knull’s ferocious assault upon earth is soon at hand in King In Black , the monumental event spinning out of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s game-changing run on Venom

, the monumental event spinning out of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s Heroes across the Marvel Universe will be called upon to do battle against Knull and his army of symbiote dragons, including the Black Knight!

Join the Avenger as he takes up his sword and shield to defend against Knull’s unstoppable onslaught in King In Black: Black Knight #1. The first issue will be available in January 2021, wherever comic books are sold.

1 of 4

About Black Knight:

From the superstar creative team of writer Simon Spurrier ( X-Men Legacy, X-Force ) and artist Jesus Saiz ( Star Wars , Captain America: Steve Rogers ) comes the latest chapter in the legendary saga of Dane Whitman.

) and artist Jesus Saiz ( ) comes the latest chapter in the legendary saga of Dane Whitman. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, Black Knight will have to overcome the growing evil within himself while grappling with surprising discoveries about his past.

This epic issue will introduce new readers to the fan-favorite hero and reveal the bright future he has in the Marvel Universe, all amidst a vigorous battle that will go down in Marvel history!

King In Black: Black Knight #1

#1 Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Jesus Saiz

Cover by Dan Mora

What They’re Saying: