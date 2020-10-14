Disney+ to Celebrate Season Finale of “The Right Stuff” With a Documentary Special Called “The Real Right Stuff”

Disney+ and National Geographic just announced a companion documentary film to the new series The Right Stuff will premiere on November 20th called The Real Right Stuff, with a trailer now available.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ National Geographic The Real Right Stuff on November 20th.

on November 20th. The documentary is a companion piece to the new scripted series, The Right Stuff , about the United States’ first astronauts and the Mercury 7 launch.

, about the United States’ first astronauts and the Mercury 7 launch. The Real Right Stuff is directed by Tom Jennings, an Emmy and Peabody Award winner.

is directed by Tom Jennings, an Emmy and Peabody Award winner. Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer will provide the score.

The two-hour documentary pulls from hundreds of hours of film, radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies, and never-before-seen material.

The November 20th release date will also include the season finale of The Right Stuff so audiences can celebrate the end of the season with this special documentary.

so audiences can celebrate the end of the season with this special documentary. The Real Right Stuff is produced by 1895 Films for National Geographic.

Highlights of the Special:

Never-before-seen footage and newly synced audio – Shown for the first time are the tense moments that immediately followed the Mercury-Redstone 4 flight piloted by Virgil “Gus” Grissom.

Rare early radio and video recordings – Viewers experience the historic announcement of the Mercury 7 astronauts from a wide array of news outlets, all jockeying to cover America’s first space team and witness an internal government recording that outlines the formation of NASA from its predecessor, The National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics.

Never-before-seen research materials from Tom Wolfe – Hear Wolfe speak with Rene Carpenter, wife of Mercury 7 astronaut Scott Carpenter, and see intimate handwritten notes compiled for Wolfe’s seminal book, “The Right Stuff.”

Newly digitized John Glenn home movies – From the archives of The Ohio State University, John Glenn’s rare personal family moments are captured on 8 mm and 16 mm film.

Exclusive unseen and rare photographs – For the first time, behind-the-scenes photographs from the infamous LIFE Magazine issue are shared, providing a glimpse into the home lives of the Mercury 7 astronauts. Rare photos from National Geographic’s top photographers who covered the Mercury space program are also revealed.