ABC Shares Regis Philbin Tribute Video Ahead of New Episodes of “Who Wants To Be A Milionaire” That Debut October 18th

Just days away from the premiere of new episodes of the classic game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire on ABC, the network has posted a tribute video to the original host of the program, Regis Philbin, who passed away earlier this year.

Earlier today, ABC posted a video tribute to the former host of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire and legendary television personality Regis Philbin that also included the new host of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire , Jimmy Kimmel.

In the video, Kimmel reflects on the impact that Regis had on the show and how he feels stepping into the shows of the iconic former host of the show.

The video also shows clips of Regis hosting both the celebrity versions and the regular versions of the show, including the signing of that first million dollar check to first million-dollar winner John Carpenter.

In the video Kimmel tells Regis personally that nobody will ever host the show better than he did and that he wasn’t being “false humble.”

Shortly after the global pandemic began, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire began taping in a modified fashion before the shut down of many studios in California with Jimmy Kimmel as the new host. Regis visited the set to hand over the show to him, when most of this footage was filmed.

In July, Regis Philbin passed away

New episodes will air beginning on October 18th, 2020 on ABC with celebrity guests, similar to the format when the show returned earlier this year.

