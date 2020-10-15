Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Offering Event-Only Tickets For Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 Event Nights

by | Oct 15, 2020 12:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Those guests wanting to attend the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition at the end of the month are in luck, though once only available as part of a package including a resort stay, individual event-only tickets have now gone on sale for the popular annual event.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has released the menu for the Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition on Friday, Oct. 30 and is now offering individual event-only tickets for $110 per person to provide guests not staying at the resort a way to experience this intimate version of the annual popular event. Event-only tickets are also now available for the Saturday, Oct. 24 Oktoberfest event ($75 per person).
  • The Oct. 30 Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition menu will include:
    • Carved standing rib roast with roasted fingerling potatoes, mushroom, pearl onion and red wine sauce from Shula’s Steak House
    • Sorghum glazed heritage pork collar with braised greens, white corn spoon bread and caramelized brussels sprouts from Smokin D’s BBQ
    • Arkansas “BLT” with fried green tomato, double smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce and pimento cheese from Cabana
    • Seared sustainable salmon with caramelized savoy cabbage, asparagus and Dijon cream from Todd English’s bluezoo
    • Cocoa chitarra pasta with cauliflower alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese from Il Mulino
    • Chile Colorado Bowl with green chile braised duroc pork, steamed rice, pickled apple-cabbage slaw and crispy chicharrones from Frida’s Kitchen
    • Dessert station from two-time world pastry champion Chef Laurent Branlard
    • More than 40 beer, wine & spirit offerings
  • After a successful launch weekend and with strong interest from guests, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has extended its new Sip, Savor and Stay series to a seventh weekend by offering a second Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition that will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, 5:30pm – 8:00pm.
  • The first Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17. Both events will feature fan favorites from the well-known Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic in a more intimate setting with limited capacities. They will offer different menu items so those interested in attending both will have a distinct experience each time.
  • Originally, the tickets were available exclusively as a resort package for the event, but now for this additional seventh weekend, event-only tickets have gone on sale.

