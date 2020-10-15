Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Offering Event-Only Tickets For Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 Event Nights

Those guests wanting to attend the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition at the end of the month are in luck, though once only available as part of a package including a resort stay, individual event-only tickets have now gone on sale for the popular annual event.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has released the menu for the Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition on Friday, Oct. 30

The Oct. 30 Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition menu will include: Carved standing rib roast with roasted fingerling potatoes, mushroom, pearl onion and red wine sauce from Shula’s Steak House Sorghum glazed heritage pork collar with braised greens, white corn spoon bread and caramelized brussels sprouts from Smokin D’s BBQ Arkansas “BLT” with fried green tomato, double smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce and pimento cheese from Cabana Seared sustainable salmon with caramelized savoy cabbage, asparagus and Dijon cream from Todd English’s bluezoo Cocoa chitarra pasta with cauliflower alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese from Il Mulino Chile Colorado Bowl with green chile braised duroc pork, steamed rice, pickled apple-cabbage slaw and crispy chicharrones from Frida’s Kitchen Dessert station from two-time world pastry champion Chef Laurent Branlard More than 40 beer, wine & spirit offerings

After a successful launch weekend and with strong interest from guests, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has extended its new Sip, Savor and Stay series to a seventh weekend by offering a second Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition that will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, 5:30pm – 8:00pm.

The first Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17. Both events will feature fan favorites from the well-known Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic in a more intimate setting with limited capacities. They will offer different menu items so those interested in attending both will have a distinct experience each time.

Originally, the tickets were available exclusively as a resort package for the event, but now for this additional seventh weekend, event-only tickets have gone on sale.