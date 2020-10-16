“Avatar” Sequel Comic Series Coming in January from Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics is creating a sequel comic series to James Cameron’s hit film Avatar. The new series will be titled “Avatar: The Next Shadow” and it will allow fans of the film to return to Pandora sooner than expected, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- “Avatar: The Next Shadow” will be set immediately after the 2009 film and will continue Jake Sully’s story.
- The comic will pick up as Sully struggles to keep the Omaticaya clan together in the wake of his arrival.
- He will also have to deal with a plot to take him out of the Na’vi entirely.
- “Avatar: The Next Shadow” is written by Jeremy Barlow (“AVP: Thicker Than Blood,” “Star Wars: Darth Maul — Son of Dathomir”) with art from Josh Hood (“We Can Never Go Home”) and covers from Gui Balbi (“Alien: The Original Screenplay”).
- This is the third Avatar project from Dark Horse Comics. The publisher previously released “Avatar: Brothers” in 2017 and the “Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path” mini-series in 2019.
- “Avatar: The Next Shadow” will however be Bark Horse’s first project set after the hit 2009 film, making it the first official Avatar narrative to follow up on Cameron’s film.
- Avatar: The Next Shadow will debut in comic book stores and digitally January 6, 2021.
- The long-awaited and highly anticipated Avatar sequel film was recently delayed and is now planned to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.