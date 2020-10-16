“Avatar” Sequel Comic Series Coming in January from Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics is creating a sequel comic series to James Cameron’s hit film Avatar. The new series will be titled “Avatar: The Next Shadow” and it will allow fans of the film to return to Pandora sooner than expected, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Avatar: The Next Shadow” will be set immediately after the 2009 film and will continue Jake Sully’s story.

The comic will pick up as Sully struggles to keep the Omaticaya clan together in the wake of his arrival.

He will also have to deal with a plot to take him out of the Na’vi entirely.

“Avatar: The Next Shadow” is written by Jeremy Barlow (“AVP: Thicker Than Blood,” “ Star Wars