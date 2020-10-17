Disney PhotoPass Service Announces Special Offer For Memory Maker, Allowing Downloads Until End of 2020

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a special offer if they plan on using the popular PhotoPass Service with a new deal announced today that allows the Memory Maker product to carry over into the rest of the year.

What’s Happening:

With fall fun in full swing and the magic of the holiday season just around the corner, it’s the perfect time of year to capture memories with Disney PhotoPass Service. Beginning today, Disney is introducing a special offer on the popular Memory Maker product that makes it even easier for guests to cherish all of the special moments they capture at the Walt Disney World Resort

Memory Maker allows guests to download unlimited Disney PhotoPass photos and videos from their vacation, and when they activate their Memory Maker purchase any time now through November 30, 2020, they can download all of their Disney PhotoPass photos and videos captured through the end of 2020 (rather than the standard 30-day window)!

Please note that this offer does not apply to Memory Maker One Day, and the 45-day expiration policy on photos and videos remains in effect, so guests with that product will need to download your content as you go before it expires.

With the rest of the year to snap, save and share photos, the possibilities are endless. Now through October 31, guests can enjoy seasonal treats, catch a Halloween character cavalcade, showcase their own Halloween costume best with photos at Magic Kingdom Park. Then, beginning November 6 through December 30, they can enjoy festive food and beverage and merchandise offerings, special projections on Cinderella Castle and appearances by Santa Claus himself and share photo memories featuring holiday décor at all four theme parks.

Beyond seasonal photo opportunities, memories can be made any day with a number of new offerings from Disney PhotoPass Service throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including a Magic Shot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge The Mandalorian or in the center of their own 360° Tiny World Magic Shot. Super Zoom Magic Shots provide amazing angles from above in a unique video, perfect for sharing on social media.

