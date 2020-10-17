Disney PhotoPass Service Announces Special Offer For Memory Maker, Allowing Downloads Until End of 2020

by | Oct 17, 2020 10:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a special offer if they plan on using the popular PhotoPass Service with a new deal announced today that allows the Memory Maker product to carry over into the rest of the year.

What’s Happening:

  • With fall fun in full swing and the magic of the holiday season just around the corner, it’s the perfect time of year to capture memories with Disney PhotoPass Service. Beginning today, Disney is introducing a special offer on the popular Memory Maker product that makes it even easier for guests to cherish all of the special moments they capture at the Walt Disney World Resort during their visits for the rest of the year!
  • Memory Maker allows guests to download unlimited Disney PhotoPass photos and videos from their vacation, and when they activate their Memory Maker purchase any time now through November 30, 2020, they can download all of their Disney PhotoPass photos and videos captured through the end of 2020 (rather than the standard 30-day window)!
  • Please note that this offer does not apply to Memory Maker One Day, and the 45-day expiration policy on photos and videos remains in effect, so guests with that product will need to download your content as you go before it expires.

  • With the rest of the year to snap, save and share photos, the possibilities are endless. Now through October 31, guests can enjoy seasonal treats, catch a Halloween character cavalcade, showcase their own Halloween costume best with photos at Magic Kingdom Park. Then, beginning November 6 through December 30, they can enjoy festive food and beverage and merchandise offerings, special projections on Cinderella Castle and appearances by Santa Claus himself and share photo memories featuring holiday décor at all four theme parks.
  • Beyond seasonal photo opportunities, memories can be made any day with a number of new offerings from Disney PhotoPass Service throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including a Magic Shot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge featuring “The Child” from The Mandalorian or in the center of their own 360° Tiny World Magic Shot. Super Zoom Magic Shots provide amazing angles from above in a unique video, perfect for sharing on social media.
  • Plus, after guests visit most Disney PhotoPass photo locations, they’ll see a number of extras added to their account that relate to that photo spot, such as digital wallpapers and beautiful photos of the parks and Disney characters.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed