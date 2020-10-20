Walt Disney Studios Shares Poster for “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Walt Disney Studios has released the poster for their upcoming animated film Raya and the Last Dragon and promised the reveal of the film’s first trailer tomorrow during Good Morning America.

Raya and the Last Dragon

actress Kelly Marie Tran. The character was previously voiced by Cassie Steele.

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa will direct the new film.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has established a story trust of Southeast Asia cultural ambassadors who the filmmakers met on research trips to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Co-Director Don Hall is quoted as saying the film is “the most beautiful animated film I've ever seen.”

Production on the film has continued from remote locations, a first for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and as of August, 50% of the animation work was already completed.