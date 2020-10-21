“Archer” Renewed for 12th Season on FXX

Fans of the acclaimed FXX animated series need not worry, Archer is returning for a twelfth season in 2021, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

FXX is renewing the acclaimed animated hit series, Archer for a twelfth season that will follow character Sterling Archer after he wakes from a coma that he has been in for the past three seasons.

for a twelfth season that will follow character Sterling Archer after he wakes from a coma that he has been in for the past three seasons. The last three seasons have seen the character in outer space, the 1938 South Pacific, and 1940s Los Angeles.

While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that?

The premiere of season 11, which was delayed

The 12th season cast will include: H. Jon Benjamin as Archer Aisha Tyler as super spy Lana Kane Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster Malory Archer Judy Greer as assistant Cheryl/Carol Tunt Chris Parnell as the newly-minted alpha male Cyril Figgis Amber Nash as the lovable comrade in arms Pam Poovey Adam Reed as the consummate professional Ray Gillette Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist Algernop Krieger



What They’re Saying: