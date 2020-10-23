Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure to Open as Extension of Downtown Disney

While Disneyland Resort’s parks remain closed, guests can take their shopping and dining experiences up a notch when Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure opens as an extension of Downtown Disney next month, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s happening:

Following the debut of the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17

Beginning this November, the shops along Buena Vista Street will reopen as an extension of the Downtown Disney District.

Additionally, the reopening will technically stretch into Grizzly Peak Airfield as Smokejumpers Grill joins the line-up.

As a reminder, guests visiting Downtown Disney are required to undergo temperature screenings and all guests ages 2 and older must wear appropriate face coverings.

Disney California Adventure venues reopening as an extension of Downtown Disney: Elias & Co Julius Katz & Sons Kingswell Camera Shop Trolley Treats Vending carts (popcorn, churros, ice cream, and more) Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe Carthay Circle Lounge, Smokejumpers Grill (mobile ordering in the Disneyland App)

Only these shopping and dining experiences on Buena Vista Street will be open, as Disney California Adventure park will remain closed.

Disney will continue to limit the number of guests visiting Downtown Disney, including its shopping and dining experiences, to promote proper physical distancing.

The Disney Parks Blog also says to check back for more information on other special shopping and dining experiences coming later in November to Buena Vista Street.