Disneyland Evaluating Annual Passholder Programs

The Disneyland Resort has shared a letter with Annual Passholders announcing that updates to the AP program will be coming and sharing their frustration with California’s theme park restrictions.

What’s Happening:

Full Letter to Annual Passholders:

Dear Valued Annual Passholder,

You may have seen that theme park reopening guidelines were released by the State of California and that parks like Disneyland® Resort were placed in the most restrictive tier. Despite our proven ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols in place for our Cast Members and Guests, this news from the governor’s office means that our theme parks will not be reopening as soon as we had hoped.

After an already incredibly difficult month for the Disneyland Resort, we are heartbroken and disappointed, and understand you may feel the same. We want to thank you immensely for your patience since our closure and let you know that we continue to think about you as our valued Annual Passholders.

While we work to understand the implications of this and determine what it means for our Annual Passport program, we know that you have many questions and given the latest guidance from the state, we will have more to share with you on the future of our AP Program soon. We also want you to know that the efforts to reopen Disneyland Resort will continue as we work to seek solutions to bring our Cast back to work, get our local economy moving and share the magic and joy of our theme parks once again.

We thank you for your patience with us during this incredibly challenging time and for being important members of our Disneyland Resort community. We will be in touch with you as soon as we can to share more details. If you have any questions, please contact Annual Passholder Member Services at (714) 781-PASS (7277).

Disneyland Resort Annual Passport Team