Walt Disney World Annual Passholders to Get Exclusive Opportunity for Haunted Mansion Minnie Mouse

The Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection consists of a new set of merchandise each month inspired by a classic Disney attraction. Naturally, this month’s addition is themed to The Haunted Mansion and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will get an exclusive opportunity to purchase the new collection.

Passholders can shop the new limited-release Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion collection at Sir Mickey’s Magic Kingdom

This limited-edition collection includes: Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Plush Mug Pin Set Hip Pack by Loungefly

All items are eligible for the Passholder merchandise discount, which is currently 30% off through October 29, 2020.

While visiting Magic Kingdom park, Passholders can also enjoy Fall fun with special character cavalcades, boo-tiful merchandise and delicious treats, including the Pumpkin Spice Milkshake from Aunty Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, Constance’s For Better or For Worse Cake, and more.

This early purchase opportunity is available for those Passholders who have valid park admission and have made a park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system

A valid Annual Pass card and government-issued ID will need to be presented to enter the event and at time of purchase to receive any available discounts.

Shop capacity is limited, and entry is not guaranteed.

Limit 1 transaction per Passholder and 3 units of a single item per transaction.