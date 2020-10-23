Walt Disney World Annual Passholders to Get Exclusive Opportunity for Haunted Mansion Minnie Mouse

The Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection consists of a new set of merchandise each month inspired by a classic Disney attraction. Naturally, this month’s addition is themed to The Haunted Mansion and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will get an exclusive opportunity to purchase the new collection.
- Passholders can shop the new limited-release Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion collection at Sir Mickey’s in Magic Kingdom park early on October 28 from 9 am to 10 am before it’s released to all Guests (while supplies last).
- This limited-edition collection includes:
- Minnie Mouse Ear Headband
- Plush
- Mug
- Pin Set
- Hip Pack by Loungefly
- All items are eligible for the Passholder merchandise discount, which is currently 30% off through October 29, 2020.
- While visiting Magic Kingdom park, Passholders can also enjoy Fall fun with special character cavalcades, boo-tiful merchandise and delicious treats, including the Pumpkin Spice Milkshake from Aunty Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, Constance’s For Better or For Worse Cake, and more.
- This early purchase opportunity is available for those Passholders who have valid park admission and have made a park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system for October 28.
- A valid Annual Pass card and government-issued ID will need to be presented to enter the event and at time of purchase to receive any available discounts.
- Shop capacity is limited, and entry is not guaranteed.
- Limit 1 transaction per Passholder and 3 units of a single item per transaction.