Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pam Hymel Honored with Bill Whitmer Leadership Award

For the past several months, Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pam Hymel has been leading the company’s health and safety efforts in response to the coronavirus and determining safe ways to reopen their parks and resorts. The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) has recognized Dr. Hymel’s global contributions and has honored her with the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is pleased to announce that Disney Parks, Experiences and Products’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel has been honored with the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award from the Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO).
- This prestigious award recognizes sustained leadership in workplace health and well-being.
- Dr. Hymel has served as Chief Medical Officer at Disney for nearly a decade bringing her leadership to the company’s global occupational health and wellness strategy.
- In the past several months, Dr. Hymel has helped to lead efforts and implement new health and safety standards at Disney Parks around the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic, making it possible for guests to enjoy their favorite parks once again.
- Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) announced Dr. Hymel as the recipient of the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award for 2020.
About the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award:
- The award, which recognizes sustained leadership in enhancing acceptance, effectiveness, and accountability in workplace health and well-being, is one of five awards given annually as part of the HERO Forum to honor dedication and commitment to the well-being industry, and acknowledge the outstanding achievements of individual leaders in the field.
What They’re Saying:
- Karen Moseley, President, HERO: “The events of 2020 have driven home the need for leaders who understand the value of well-designed and well-executed health and well-being initiatives. Dr. Hymel has worked tirelessly to advance the field, improve our understanding, and increase adoption of best practices and emerging practices in workplace health and well-being. Dr. Hymel has demonstrated what is possible when workplace culture is intentionally designed to unite people for the good of all.”
- Dr. Pam Hymel: “I am very fortunate to work with Disney’s incredible team of experienced health and safety experts, in addition to local health and government authorities, to help promote well-being for our guests and cast members as they return to the magic around the world. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from HERO, and to stand alongside such an inspiring and distinguished group of award winners for 2020.”
About Dr. Hymel:
- Dr. Hymel has been with Disney for nearly 10 years, where she is responsible for:
- Developing global occupational health and wellness strategy
- Domestic occupational medicine clinics and programs
- Guest first aid services
- Wellness programs
- Dr. Hymel is one of the architects of Disney’s reopening approach for its theme parks and resorts
- Dr. Hymel’s accreditations include:
- Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University Medical School
- Board certification in internal medicine and occupational medicine
- Masters of Public Health from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans