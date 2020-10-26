Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pam Hymel Honored with Bill Whitmer Leadership Award

For the past several months, Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pam Hymel has been leading the company’s health and safety efforts in response to the coronavirus and determining safe ways to reopen their parks and resorts. The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) has recognized Dr. Hymel’s global contributions and has honored her with the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award.

What’s Happening:

About the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award:

The award, which recognizes sustained leadership in enhancing acceptance, effectiveness, and accountability in workplace health and well-being, is one of five awards given annually as part of the HERO Forum

What They’re Saying:

Karen Moseley, President, HERO: “The events of 2020 have driven home the need for leaders who understand the value of well-designed and well-executed health and well-being initiatives. Dr. Hymel has worked tirelessly to advance the field, improve our understanding, and increase adoption of best practices and emerging practices in workplace health and well-being. Dr. Hymel has demonstrated what is possible when workplace culture is intentionally designed to unite people for the good of all.”

Dr. Pam Hymel: "I am very fortunate to work with Disney's incredible team of experienced health and safety experts, in addition to local health and government authorities, to help promote well-being for our guests and cast members as they return to the magic around the world. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from HERO, and to stand alongside such an inspiring and distinguished group of award winners for 2020."

About Dr. Hymel: