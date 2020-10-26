El Capitan Theatre Provides Special “The Mandalorian” Offer With Concessions to Go Purchase

In celebration of today’s launch of “Mando Mondays,” El Capitan Theatre has a special offer inspired by the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, with a Concessions to Go purchase.
- For this weekend only, those who make a Concessions to Go purchase from El Capitan Theatre will receive a complimentary box of Mandalorian cereal from General Mills and a box of fruit-flavored snacks.
- Pickups are available for Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.
- This special offer is just in time for you to pick up your snacks for the premiere of season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+ this Friday, October 30.
- Those interested can pre-order their concessions now for a contactless pickup.
- You will be able to select from one of the following pick-up options:
- Saturday October 31
- 1:00pm – 1:30pm
- 2:00pm – 2:30pm
- 3:00pm – 3:30pm
- 4:00pm – 4:30pm
- Sunday November 1
- 1:00pm – 1:30pm
- 2:00pm – 2:30pm
- 3:00pm – 3:30pm
- 4:00pm – 4:30pm
In celebration of today’s #MandoMondays launch, this weekend we will have a special offer provided by @GeneralMills for our Concessions To Go guests! Pre-order now for contactless pick up: https://t.co/ZaO5PYgJPz pic.twitter.com/us80DNYTz1
— The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) October 26, 2020
More on Concessions to Go:
- Facial coverings will be required for all guests picking up their concession orders.
- All cast members will properly and frequently wash their hands. Hands will be washed between each change of gloves.
- All cast members will wear face coverings and adhere to all CDC recommended standards of use of such equipment at all times.
- Upon arrival at the El Capitan Theatre, please park in one of our designated “ONLINE ORDER PICK-UP” spaces and call (213) 910-5739.
- After calling, please proceed to the designated pick-up location, and a cast member will bring your order to you!
Concession Pricing:
Bundles $5-$40
- Popcorn and Drink
- Popcorn, Drink, and Mickey Pretzel
- Popcorn, Drinks, Mickey Pretzels and Candies (Skittles, Sour Skittles, Plain M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms)
Individual Concessions $2-$5 each
- Popcorn
- Hot Dog
- Mickey Pretzel
- Candy
- Bottled Soft Drink
- ICEE