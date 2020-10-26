El Capitan Theatre Provides Special “The Mandalorian” Offer With Concessions to Go Purchase

In celebration of today’s launch of “Mando Mondays,” El Capitan Theatre has a special offer inspired by the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, with a Concessions to Go purchase.

For this weekend only, those who make a Concessions to Go purchase from El Capitan Theatre will receive a complimentary box of Mandalorian cereal from General Mills and a box of fruit-flavored snacks.

Pickups are available for Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.

This special offer is just in time for you to pick up your snacks for the premiere of season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+ this Friday, October 30.

You will be able to select from one of the following pick-up options:

Saturday October 31 1:00pm – 1:30pm 2:00pm – 2:30pm 3:00pm – 3:30pm 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Sunday November 1 1:00pm – 1:30pm 2:00pm – 2:30pm 3:00pm – 3:30pm 4:00pm – 4:30pm



More on Concessions to Go:

Facial coverings will be required for all guests picking up their concession orders.

All cast members will properly and frequently wash their hands. Hands will be washed between each change of gloves.

All cast members will wear face coverings and adhere to all CDC recommended standards of use of such equipment at all times.

Upon arrival at the El Capitan Theatre, please park in one of our designated “ONLINE ORDER PICK-UP” spaces and call (213) 910-5739.

After calling, please proceed to the designated pick-up location, and a cast member will bring your order to you!

Concession Pricing:

Bundles $5-$40

Popcorn and Drink

Popcorn, Drink, and Mickey Pretzel

Popcorn, Drinks, Mickey Pretzels and Candies (Skittles, Sour Skittles, Plain M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms)

Individual Concessions $2-$5 each

Popcorn

Hot Dog

Mickey Pretzel

Candy

Bottled Soft Drink

ICEE