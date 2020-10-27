Knott’s Berry Farm Celebrates The Holidays With Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm is getting ready to celebrate the merriest season of them all with a food and retail experience with the new Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm!
What’s Happening:
- On the heels of Knott's successful new “Taste” experiences, Knott's Berry Farm has announced a new seasonal food and retail event, this time celebrating the merriest season of all, with Knott's Taste of Merry Farm.
- While the theme park remains closed, Christmas spirit still shines bright this year with holiday charm brimming out of every corner of the park, as Knott's wondrously transforms with enchanted décor, thousands of twinkling lights, miles of festive garland, and a variety of picturesque holiday settings, all serving as a backdrop to the tastiest holiday foods around.
- With over 60 unique food and drink items offered on the tasting card, guests can choose from popular flavors of the season like Fully Loaded Turkey Dinner Tater Tots and Comet’s Cinnamon Bun with a Maple Glaze and Candied Pecans, plus options for all dietary preferences.
- Guests can take care of their holiday shopping at Knott's one-of-a-kind stores filled with exclusive Knott's specialty items or discover rare, handmade, and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott's famous glassblower and chainsaw carver.
- Knott's Taste of Merry Farm will take place on select dates beginning November 20th through January 3rd. All Knott's Taste of Merry Farm activities will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy.
- The only way to experience the limited time Knott's Taste of Merry Farm is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (a tasting card is required for event entry). Scheduled dates are November 20-29, December 4-6, December 11-13, December 18-24, December 26-30, and January 1-3. Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $40 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings, and Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11), including three food tastings, are $20 (plus tax).
- Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott's Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit. Knott's Taste of Merry Farm hotel packages are also available at Knotts.com. In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Knott's Taste of Merry Farm tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.
- As Knott’s Berry Farm continues to follow state, local and CDC health guidelines, these are the continued safety measures and operational changes we have established to ensure the safety of our guests:
- Tasting cards are limited each day to ensure proper physical distancing
- Upon arrival, guests will be required to enter a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate
- All associates and guests must wear a facial covering while visiting Taste of Merry Farm or the Knott's California Marketplace store locations and restaurants – masks are not required while sitting at a table or bench to eat
- Frequently touched surfaces are disinfected daily and sanitized frequently. This includes but is not limited to cash counters, scanners, EMV readers, pens at cashier counters, register screens, store fixtures, door handles, and shopping baskets
- Signage is present to aid guests in the proper direction of travel and as a reminder to practice social distancing
- Seating is spaced out throughout the Taste of Merry Farm event footprint
- Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the event area
- All associates will be screened, including temperature and symptom checks using CDC guidelines before being allowed on the property to work
- Associates have been trained on the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and overall hygiene
- Separate entrances and exits will appear at some store locations
- Store occupancy is limited to less than 50% of the normal building capacity Queue lines outside of store locations are marked with six-foot markers where needed.
- Scheduled dates for the event are:
- November 20-29
- December 4-6
- December 11-13
- December 18-24
- December 26-30
- January 1-3
- General Event Hours: 12pm to 9pm, with select dates event hours 12pm to 8pm: November 29, December 6, December 13, December 24 and January 3