Knott’s Berry Farm Celebrates The Holidays With Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm

by | Oct 27, 2020 10:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Knott’s Berry Farm is getting ready to celebrate the merriest season of them all with a food and retail experience with the new Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm!

What’s Happening:

  • On the heels of Knott's successful new “Taste” experiences, Knott's Berry Farm has announced a new seasonal food and retail event, this time celebrating the merriest season of all, with Knott's Taste of Merry Farm.
  • While the theme park remains closed, Christmas spirit still shines bright this year with holiday charm brimming out of every corner of the park, as Knott's wondrously transforms with enchanted décor, thousands of twinkling lights, miles of festive garland, and a variety of picturesque holiday settings, all serving as a backdrop to the tastiest holiday foods around.
  • With over 60 unique food and drink items offered on the tasting card, guests can choose from popular flavors of the season like Fully Loaded Turkey Dinner Tater Tots and Comet’s Cinnamon Bun with a Maple Glaze and Candied Pecans, plus options for all dietary preferences.
  • Guests can take care of their holiday shopping at Knott's one-of-a-kind stores filled with exclusive Knott's specialty items or discover rare, handmade, and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott's famous glassblower and chainsaw carver.

  • Knott's Taste of Merry Farm will take place on select dates beginning November 20th through January 3rd. All Knott's Taste of Merry Farm activities will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy.
  • The only way to experience the limited time Knott's Taste of Merry Farm is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (a tasting card is required for event entry). Scheduled dates are November 20-29, December 4-6, December 11-13, December 18-24, December 26-30, and January 1-3. Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $40 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings, and Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11), including three food tastings, are $20 (plus tax).
  • Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott's Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit. Knott's Taste of Merry Farm hotel packages are also available at Knotts.com. In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Knott's Taste of Merry Farm tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.
  • As Knott’s Berry Farm continues to follow state, local and CDC health guidelines, these are the continued safety measures and operational changes we have established to ensure the safety of our guests:
    • Tasting cards are limited each day to ensure proper physical distancing
    • Upon arrival, guests will be required to enter a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate
    • All associates and guests must wear a facial covering while visiting Taste of Merry Farm or the Knott's California Marketplace store locations and restaurants – masks are not required while sitting at a table or bench to eat
    • Frequently touched surfaces are disinfected daily and sanitized frequently. This includes but is not limited to cash counters, scanners, EMV readers, pens at cashier counters, register screens, store fixtures, door handles, and shopping baskets
    • Signage is present to aid guests in the proper direction of travel and as a reminder to practice social distancing
    • Seating is spaced out throughout the Taste of Merry Farm event footprint
    • Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the event area
    • All associates will be screened, including temperature and symptom checks using CDC guidelines before being allowed on the property to work
    • Associates have been trained on the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and overall hygiene
    • Separate entrances and exits will appear at some store locations
    • Store occupancy is limited to less than 50% of the normal building capacity Queue lines outside of store locations are marked with six-foot markers where needed.
  • Scheduled dates for the event are:
    • November 20-29
    • December 4-6
    • December 11-13
    • December 18-24
    • December 26-30
    • January 1-3  
  • General Event Hours: 12pm to 9pm, with select dates event hours 12pm to 8pm: November 29, December 6, December 13, December 24 and January 3
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed