Knott’s Berry Farm Celebrates The Holidays With Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm is getting ready to celebrate the merriest season of them all with a food and retail experience with the new Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm!

What’s Happening:

On the heels of Knott's successful new “Taste” experiences

While the theme park remains closed, Christmas spirit still shines bright this year with holiday charm brimming out of every corner of the park, as Knott's wondrously transforms with enchanted décor, thousands of twinkling lights, miles of festive garland, and a variety of picturesque holiday settings, all serving as a backdrop to the tastiest holiday foods around.

With over 60 unique food and drink items offered on the tasting card, guests can choose from popular flavors of the season like Fully Loaded Turkey Dinner Tater Tots and Comet’s Cinnamon Bun with a Maple Glaze and Candied Pecans, plus options for all dietary preferences.

Guests can take care of their holiday shopping at Knott's one-of-a-kind stores filled with exclusive Knott's specialty items or discover rare, handmade, and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott's famous glassblower and chainsaw carver.