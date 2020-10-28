Josh Gad Donates to Cast Member Pantry to Help Feed Laid Off Disney Cast Members

Josh Gad showed some of his philanthropic heart today on Twitter with an announcement that he is donating to Cast Member Pantry to help laid off Disney Cast Members with groceries.
Today I am donating to the thousands of Disney employees who have been laid off during these impossible times. If you can, please join me. They have provided us with untold joy. Let’s return the favor now🙏 https://t.co/jqEymuTTjO
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 28, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Actor Josh Gad took to Twitter today to share his gratitude to Disney Cast Members for the joy they bring to Guests and announced that he is making a donation to Cast Member Pantry.
- The news comes after Disney announces more layoffs, this time from Cast Members in entertainment roles.
- Cast Member Pantry was started by a Disney Cast Member named Emily Lartigue to help fellow Disney Cast Members in need during this difficult time.
- Along with a team of volunteers, Cast Member Pantry puts together weekly bundles of groceries for a family of 4 and Cast Members in need can email [email protected] to complete a survey to become a recipient of the good work they’re doing.
- The organization also provides pet food and baby supplies to Cast Members still on furlough or laid off.
- Since starting at the beginning of the pandemic, the organization has expanded out of Orlando and also serves Cast Members in California and Hawaii through a partnership with Instacart.
- Locals in Orlando, California, and Hawaii can volunteer for the organization in a variety of ways.
- If you’re inspired by Josh Gad and want to make a donation, Cast Member Pantry accepts donations through Venmo and can also shop their Amazon Wish List.
- Visit Cast Member Pantry’s facebook page to learn more.