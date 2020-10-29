Disney Springs’ City Works to Offer Rare Bourbon County Stout Starting November 27th

Ahead of International Stout Day on November 7th, City Works at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World has announced that they will be one of only a select few locations that will offer a rare Bourbon County Stout starting November 27th.

City Works at Disney Springs

City Works

The 2020 Bourbon County Stout variant has been barrel-aged for a year to develop the complexity only time can provide. It boasts a unique blend of fudge, vanilla and caramel flavors – topped off with a rich, complex mouthfeel.

The 2019 variant is aged in a mix of Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey barrels. Flavors of cocoa, fudge, vanilla, caramel and almond, plus leather and tobacco, permeate the beer and deepen with each sip.

Guests at City Works at Disney Springs can order a six-ounce glass of either Bourbon County Stout variant for $11, while supplies last.

City Works is both a restaurant and a bar, serving more than 80 beers on tap including “rare, limited supply, special tappings from local breweries and others from around the world.”

The 8,632 square foot restaurant offers expansive seating, a 1,767 square foot patio, and features multiple televisions throughout — including a 165-inch screen.